Did Scott Hillious Kill Amanda Hillious? How Did He Die?

When the authorities arrived at a home in Kalispell, Montana, they found Amanda Hillious grievously injured. Also at the residence were her husband, Brad, and her father-in-law, Scott. After Amanda succumbed to her injuries a few days later, the police suspected Brad of killing her. However, there have since been questions regarding Scott’s involvement, given his equation with Amanda. The newest episode of A&E’s ‘Accused: Guilty or Innocent’ delves into this very case and explores what happened. So, if you’re curious to find out more about Scott Hillious, we’ve got you covered.

Did Scott Hillious Kill Amanda Hillious?

On December 15, 2020, police rushed to the Hillious household to find that Amanda was severely hurt. At the time, Brad claimed that she had fallen off the stairs, injuring herself in the process. Scott, the father-in-law, stated that his son was in the bedroom when the fall occurred. The authorities later realized that Amanda’s injuries were consistent with her being strangled, leading to Brad’s claims coming into question.

Scott, who lived with the couple, had a problematic relationship with Amanda. At one point, she had filed for protection orders against both Scott and Brad. In April 2020, when the police came by to serve the order, Scott reportedly threatened them and talked about suicide. Court records also revealed that in one instance, Amanda planned to take the children to visit her mother in Oregon. However, she claimed that Scott asked her to sign her rights over before making the trip.

During the escalating conflict, Scott had threatened Amanda, saying, “If you leave with these kids, I know three HA’s I can call and put a hit on your head; those are hell’s angels, for your information.” While Scott was never looked at as a suspect, Brad was eventually convicted of his wife’s murder. During the trial, the defense brought attention to Scott’s relationship with Amanda and their past issues. Furthermore, while in prison before the trial, Brad told his mistress that Scott had told him about killing Amanda. However, Brad never mentioned this to the police.

How Did Scott Hillious Die?

On December 24, 2020, the authorities asked Brad and Scott to come in for further questioning. However, Brad called 911 later that day to report that his father had killed himself. According to Brad, Scott told him, “I can’t do this anymore. I’m not going to jail. I love you.” It was reported that the father killed himself using a Taurus Judge gun.

Questions regarding Scott’s involvement have remained, with Brad pointing the finger at his father, saying, “There is no conclusive evidence to believe beyond a reasonable doubt that I was in fact the person that caused the death of another, especially with a more likely suspect who is known (to be) violent and hostile toward others.”

Read More: How Did Amanda Hillious Die?