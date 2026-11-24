‘Dig’ transports the audience to a town in the Southern Greek region that is home to a dig site; something suspicious seems to be brewing below the surface. The Simantikos dig site operates under the leadership of director Neville Wycombe. However, the managing director, Elise Dybelnik, who has been receiving false promises of a promotion for years, is the real heart of the place. Therefore, when she accidentally discovers what promises to be the excavation of a lifetime, she and her ragtag group of archaeologists, Dylan, Clare, and Patty, decide to keep the artifact under wraps. That is, until the giant Hera statue gets stolen from the trenches right under the group’s nose. As a result, in a surprise effort to preserve this important piece of history, as well as their jobs, the women must catch the thief and rediscover the lost artifact. In the process, Elise and the others end up unraveling a giant antiquities-dealing conspiracy with the Simantikos dig site at its center.

Simantikos is a Fictional Town in Southern Greece

‘Dig’ is a fictional series based on the 2023 novel ‘Excavations’ by Kate Myers. The show adapts the similarly fictional novel for the screen, retaining most of its storytelling elements. Consequently, the central location in the series remains confined within its fabricated worldbuilding. Yet, even though the town of Simantikos does not exist in real life, it draws some inspiration from authentic sources. The on-screen town is located in southern Greece, specifically the Peloponnese. Notably, the abundance of the old and rich Greek sanctuaries found in the region informs the fictional Simantikos’ setting. Despite the realistic influences on the town’s archaeological and cultural background, its visual identity bears a more complex relationship to reality.

In real life, the majority of the filming of the series took place in Los Angeles, California. Therefore, rather than a real Greek town, most of Simantikos was actually built on a Universal Studios Lot. Even so, the show’s production team researched real-life archaeological sites in order to ensure the authenticity of the on-screen town and its excavation site. Reportedly, executive producer/director Morgan Sackett and Joseph Rife, the archaeological adviser on the project, paid a visit to an active site near Sparta to collect on-the-ground footage of excavation practices and processes. Additionally, while California largely served as the filming location for the series, certain exterior shots for the fictional town were also taken in southern Italy and Athens.

Simantikos Dig Site is Fictional But Retains a Sense of Realism

Much like the town itself, the Simantikos dig site is also a work of fiction created in service of the series. However, during the development of this location, realism and authenticity remained top priorities for the production. The archaeological adviser, Joseph Rife, provided real-life pertinent information about the reality of dig sites populated with undergraduate students. In a conversation with Smithsonian Magazine, the expert consultant shared, “I talked to the producers about the flow of a work site, and what roles students play, because some people are pushing wheelbarrows, while others are working with sieves to look for artifacts in the dirt, and others are actually digging.”

Consequently, the inner workings of the Simantikos Dig Site find a firm basis in reality. Similarly, the themes of underfunding in the archaeological industry that the show explores through the site are also relevant to the funding crisis currently befalling the field. Yet, notably, there are also certain implausible aspects of the dig site. For instance, permanent dig sites, especially of the international variety, are a rarity in Greece. Some such sites that can be found in the country include the French School at Athens in Delphi or the Ancient Corinth, the longest-running excavation of the American School. The Simantikos Dig Site, run by Neville Wycombe, isn’t an apparent counterpart to these locations. Thus, it remains an entirely fictitious element in the series.

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