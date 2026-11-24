‘Dig’ season 1 reaches its end with a satisfying conclusion, with the archaeology crew leaving their dig site in high hopes for the coming year. The stolen statue of Hera, aka Pretty Woman, is found again and, this time, is returned to its rightful proprietors, the city of Simantikos. In an effort to save herself and her friends from scrutiny by the law, Elise ends up inadvertently helping Neville keep the secret about his underground antiquities dealing. In turn, she uses this as leverage to expel the corrupt professor from the field of archaeology and forces him to begin righting his past wrongs.

The end of the dig year compels the gang to break apart, at least for now, with Patty returning to her small hometown and Clare and Dylan embarking on an international trip together. As for Elise, she decides to turn down the director’s title to create a different future for herself. While these endings are conclusive, they also leave the door open for the characters to return to the story in a potential continuation. Even though no announcements have yet been made, a speedy renewal could confirm the show’s return as early as 2028.

Dig Season 2 Can Delve Into Elise’s Mysterious Past

In season 1, the audience gets to learn a lot about the central characters through their past. From Patty’s childhood and teenage years as a social misfit to Dylan’s initial stint at Simantikos five years ago, the show uses flashbacks to explore formative times from the characters’ past that inform overall characterization. Notably, one pivotal instance is only mentioned in season 1 without any significant scrutiny: Elise’s divorce. The archaeologist arrived at Simantikos as an undergrad on the heels of a freshly undone marriage with a mysterious ex-husband.

Although the details of the end of this relationship aren’t elaborated upon, the fallout continues to have an impact on the protagonist. In fact, one of the major reasons why Elise’s brief romance with Starvos, the mayor, doesn’t work out is because of her trust issues that are born from the end of her marriage. Consequently, given the significance of the marriage and the divorce in Elise’s life, a potential season 2 may finally reveal the story about that chapter in the archaeologist’s life. An exploration of this storyline can expand upon Elise’s character by forcing her to confront her trust issues in her ongoing effort to overcome them.

The Central Cast Will Most Likely Return For Dig Season 2

Even though ‘Dig’ revolves around the story of an archaeological discovery, the show finds its heart through its characters. Therefore, even though the Pretty Woman mystery has been resolved, the same faces involved in her excavation, theft, and eventual retrieval will likely return for yet another adventure in a potential season 2. The show’s leading quartet Amy Poehler (Elise), Geraldine Viswanathan (Dylan), Antonia Thomas (Clare), and Fina Strazza (Patty) will all likely reprise their roles. Similarly, characters who are entrenched in the fabric of Simantikos also have a high chance of returning.

This includes characters like Mayor Starvos (Kayvan Novak), Looter Lambros (Jason Mantzoukas), and socialite Fritz (Dan Bucatinsky). Additionally, characters who have strong personal relationships with the protagonists, like Evelyn Huges (Noma Dumezweni), Gary (Jon Pointing), and Jordyn (Ava Briglia), can also be expected to return for a potential season 2. On the other hand, the possibility of Hugh Laurie returning as Neville remains entirely up to where the show decides to take the criminal professor’s storyline.

Dig Season 2 Can Bring in a New Authority Figure to the Dig Site

Since the future of ‘Dig’ remains up in the air, the nature of a potential season 2 is still uncertain. At the end of season 1, the Simantikos dig site is in a drastically different position than it was at the beginning of the show. With Neville gone, things are bound to change at the archaeology site under new management. Furthermore, Elise’s decision not to take the job of the new director has left the position open. Therefore, it’s possible that season 2 will introduce a new source of friction through brand-new management at the Simantikos dig site. Alternatively, there’s a chance that a second season might focus on developing the protagonist’s yet-unfulfilled dreams of starting her own dig in Scotland.

In season 1, it’s revealed that Elise has been dreaming about starting her own digging program in Ireland or Scotland. Five years ago, she even came close to taking the plunge by informing Neville of her ideas in an attempt to quit her old job. Nonetheless, Dylan’s last-minute flakiness ended up giving the other archaeologist a reason to stick around in Simantikos. Now that Neville is out of the picture and Elise has gained more confidence by undergoing such a chaotic adventure, it seems like season 2 would be the perfect time for the protagonist to branch out. Similarly, season 2 can also continue the character development of other characters. Clare will continue growing outside of her mother’s controlling shadow, Dylan can work on being more grounded, and Patty will likely broaden her socialization horizons.

Read More: Dig Ending Explained: Who Stole the Pretty Woman Statue?