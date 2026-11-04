DIME Shark Tank Update: Umami Flavors for All Recipes

The way certain foods are branded can shape public perception, sometimes with lasting consequences. MSG, for instance, has long been associated with negative perceptions, with misconceptions about its effects shaping how people view and consume it. But a product’s reputation does not always reflect the science behind it. Challenging such stereotypes is part of what makes food innovation important. On ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 18, particularly episode 6, DIME stepped into this conversation with products designed to rethink familiar food perceptions and encourage consumers to look beyond the labels.

DIME: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Jennifer Ann Ko is the co-founder and CEO of DIME, a flavor brand on a mission to change how people think about monosodium glutamate (MSG). Her interest in challenging misconceptions is also shown in her academic and professional journey. She holds a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from the University of California, Irvine, an associate degree in Merchandise Marketing from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), and a master’s degree from Hillsong College, where her thesis examined the media’s representation of poverty. Ko began her career in advertising and media planning, working at Kaboodle and AKQA, where she managed campaigns for brands including Target and Clorox. She later joined Duncan/Channon as a Communications Planner before spending several years at ClassPass.

Ko’s experience also includes serving as Marketing Project Manager and Brand Partnerships lead at Your Super, where she worked closely with the founder and CMO, built company-wide project management processes, and led brand partnerships. At Fellow, she managed creative projects and B2B marketing and partnerships. She also founded Hevel Studio, advising nonprofits and purpose-driven businesses on marketing and communications, and worked on branding and fundraising initiatives for Belwop Rescue Center and Children’s Home in Kenya. The idea for DIME emerged from Ko questioning something she had accepted for years. Like many people, she had grown up avoiding MSG, influenced by her grandmother’s requests for restaurants to leave it out and the familiar “No MSG” signs displayed outside eateries.

A conversation with a friend eventually prompted Ko to ask why the ingredient was considered harmful. Her research led her to the history of the “Chinese Restaurant Syndrome” label and the cultural prejudice that helped fuel the stigma. Determined to challenge that narrative, Ko co-founded DIME in March 2025. The brand offers an everyday seasoning that makes adding umami simple: rather than using plain MSG powder, consumers can sprinkle it directly onto foods such as stir-fries, grilled meats, popcorn, eggs, fries and avocado toast. Made with ingredients sourced from Japan and the US, DIME aims to encourage people to reconsider an ingredient often misunderstood because of its cultural associations.



DIME: Where Are They Now?

DIME has received coverage in publications and platforms including Supergoods, National Geographic, Food Business News, and K-Snax, helping bring its message to a wider audience. The brand currently offers three main seasoning varieties. The OG combines bold garlic with umami, while Korean Chili brings together sweet and mildly spicy notes. Scallion Ranch, meanwhile, offers a fresh, herby ranch flavor without the dairy. Each variety is priced at $9.99 per pack. Customers can also purchase a variety pack containing all three flavors for $24.99 or create their own three-pack bundle by choosing their preferred combinations at the same price.

DIME products are available through the brand’s official website and a growing network of retail stores across the US. Its retail presence spans the Bay Area and Northern California, Southern California and the Southwest, the Pacific Northwest, New York and the Hudson Valley, New England, the Mid-Atlantic and South, and the Central region. Customers can use the store locator on the company’s website to find individual stockists. DIME also accepts wholesale orders from businesses and offers a referral program for those interested in introducing the products to their customers.

Alongside its retail expansion, the brand has been building its online presence through social media collaborations with food and culture platforms such as Eat Kyunu, K-Snax, and Plate by Plate. Its marketing also focuses on making the seasoning approachable by sharing recipes and demonstrating how it can be used across different cuisines and everyday meals. These efforts reinforce DIME’s central message that umami is not limited to one type of cooking, and its products can be incorporated into a wide range of dishes. The company continues to introduce more consumers to MSG while challenging the misconceptions surrounding it.