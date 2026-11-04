Neat Shark Tank Update: Innovative Apparel to Keep Sweat at Bay

Sweat stains are a common frustration that often leave people self-conscious about their appearance and worried about visible marks on their clothes. While there are several products and remedies available to tackle excessive sweating, sometimes the simplest solution is to choose apparel that does not reveal the stains in the first place. After all, staying comfortable and confident should not require constantly checking one’s clothes. Addressing this everyday concern, Neat appeared on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 18, particularly in episode 6, with a product designed to offer a practical answer to this familiar problem.

Neat: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Neat was born out of a familiar frustration that eventually became a business idea. In 2014, founder Jim Huffman grew tired of ruining his favorite shirts with visible sweat marks, particularly around the underarms. What began as an everyday wardrobe problem gradually grew into an ambition to create apparel that could conceal sweat without bulky pads or uncomfortable protective layers. Huffman set out to develop a fabric that could manage perspiration while retaining the look and feel of an ordinary shirt. A graduate of the University of Kansas, where he studied Finance from 2002 to 2006, Huffman went on to build a career in business growth and marketing.

He is also the co-founder and CEO of GrowthHit, a growth marketing and conversion rate optimization (CRO) agency that has generated more than $250 million in client revenue. His experience in scaling businesses later proved valuable in developing Neat. After acquiring the sweat-proof men’s apparel brand, he grew its monthly revenue from $9,000 to six figures in less than 18 months, achieving a tenfold increase in the process. The product’s development involved the creation of a patented two-zone fabric technology. The patent for its distinctive maze-like pattern was filed on April 9, 2019, and granted on May 5, 2020. The first Neat order was placed in July 2020, while its flagship Sweat Defender officially launched in 2023 and has sold out five times. In 2026, the company introduced Sweat Defender 2.0, featuring a softer, next-generation fabric.

At the heart of the product is an engineered fabric with absorbent spots surrounded by water-resistant zones. The inner layer draws sweat into these absorbent sections and spreads it sideways, preventing it from soaking through to the outside. The outer layer acts as a waterproof barrier, helping conceal sweat marks while also offering splash resistance, faster drying, reduced stickiness, and better odor management. Unlike conventional sweat-proof clothing, Neat does not rely on separate pads or plastic films. Instead, its patented fabric is designed to do the work while maintaining the comfort and appearance of everyday apparel.



Neat: Where Are They Now?

Neat has expanded its collection beyond the original Sweat Defender to offer several everyday wardrobe staples, including crew-neck T-shirts, V-necks, Henleys, polo shirts, undershirts, and long-sleeved options. All are built around the brand’s patented maze-pattern technology and treated cotton fabric, allowing customers to choose styles suited to different occasions while retaining the sweat-concealing benefits. The company also offers two versions of its Sweat Defender technology. The original formula contains an ingredient regulated in California, New York, and Minnesota, so Neat does not ship the original Sweat Defender to these states. However, the company developed Sweat Defender 2.0 with an updated treatment formula to make its sweat-hiding technology available nationwide, including in these three states.

The newer version retains the core functionality while offering customers a more accessible alternative. Pricing varies by style. A Defender Crew Neck T-shirt is available in 13 colors for approximately $47, while Henleys cost around $50 and undershirts are priced at roughly $40. Neat also offers multipacks that make purchasing several shirts more economical. For instance, a five-shirt Henley bundle costs approximately $245, while a three-shirt pack is available for around $150. These options allow customers to stock up on everyday essentials while making some savings.

Beyond its product range and pricing, Neat has received encouraging customer feedback, with buyers highlighting the difference the shirts have made to their everyday comfort and confidence. Particularly meaningful are testimonials from people who experience excessive sweating, including those whose medical conditions make managing perspiration a persistent challenge. For these customers, the shirts offer more than a wardrobe alternative: they can help reduce the anxiety of visible sweat marks and make social and professional situations more comfortable. Such experiences demonstrate the practical potential of Neat’s technology and the everyday problem it aims to solve.