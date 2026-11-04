HeroCovers Shark Tank Update: Making Car Styling Easy for All

Protecting a car from dust, harsh sunlight, rain, and other external elements is essential to maintaining its appearance and condition. Traditional car covers may be practical and efficient, but they often look good or offer little in terms of style or personal expression. After all, cars are more than just a means of transportation; they are prized possessions that reflect their owners’ personalities and tastes. In ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 18, particularly episode 6, Hero Covers introduced a product that struck a chord between functionality and fashion, bringing a stylish twist to an otherwise ordinary car-protection solution.

HeroCovers: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

HeroCovers was founded by Cody Brdar in September 2023, with a simple but distinctive idea: protecting a prized vehicle should not mean hiding its appearance beneath a plain, uninspiring sheet. Brdar, who serves as the company’s CEO, wanted to transform an overlooked automotive accessory into something that celebrated the very vehicles it was designed to protect. His professional background brought together several skills that helped shape the venture. After graduating with honors from Maryville University of Saint Louis with a bachelor’s degree in Cyber Security in 2021, Brdar worked across marketing, creative strategy, operations, and automotive sales. He also served as Sales and Marketing Lead at Motorenn, a technology-enabled automotive brokerage, before turning his attention to HeroCovers.

The company’s central innovation is its custom-printed car covers, designed to look like the actual vehicle underneath. Rather than concealing a car behind a generic black or grey sheet, HeroCovers uses proprietary technology to create photorealistic designs that mirror its exact appearance. Each cover is made to order, with premium waterproof fabric that protects against rain, snow, sunlight, and dust. Its signature diamond-quilted fabric adds another layer of protection and a more refined finish. The product range also extends to boats, motorcycles, trucks, car seats, and steering wheel covers. WWE Hall of Famer and former Universal Champion Bill Goldberg became publicly associated with the brand in June 2025, when HeroCovers launched its Shelby collection.

Goldberg, alongside CarCast co-host Matt D’Andria, came on board to help promote the collection. A well-known automobile enthusiast, Goldberg brought considerable recognition from both the wrestling and automotive worlds. His vision for the product is particularly appealing: transforming ordinary garages into automotive showcases, where vehicles remain protected without losing their visual appeal. In less than two years, HeroCovers had reached customers in more than 75 countries and generated hundreds of millions of organic views. It also established partnerships with prominent names in automotive culture, including Hot Wheels, NASCAR, Shelby, and Mecum.



HeroCovers: Where are They Now?

HeroCovers offers an extensive range of vehicle covers, with options spanning photorealistic and silhouette designs to stripes, flags, holiday collections, and truck covers. Its licensing partnerships include prominent names such as Hot Wheels, the NBA, LASD Motorsports, and Carroll Shelby Licensing. The Shelby collection, for instance, features covers inspired by models from the 1960s to the present, including the Cobra, GT350, and GT500. The company also offers life-sized Hot Wheels designs, giving collectors another way to bring their automotive interests into their garages.

Customers can personalize their purchases through the company’s website by entering their vehicle’s make, model, and year, which filters the available designs and options. They can then select their preferred style, material, and additional features. For a photorealistic cover, for example, someone with a 2016 BMW 1 Series can submit photographs of their vehicle to help designers recreate its appearance. Further customizations include personalized license plates and other visual details. Customers are also involved in approving the 3D designs before production. Pricing varies based on the vehicle, materials, and selected additions, with the final amount displayed at checkout.

The product range extends beyond car covers to include motorcycle and boat covers, interior floor mats, seat covers, and garage mats. Premium plain car covers start at $225, as do standard motorcycle covers. Waterproof material adds $50, while the diamond-quilt option adds $95. Floor mats start at $99, while boat covers begin at $1,000. Other options include two-tone indoor covers at $445 and outdoor versions at $540. HeroCovers has also expanded its retail presence through Amazon and third-party sellers such as AmericanMuscle and ExtremeTerrain. Its appearances at SEMA 2026 in Las Vegas, NASCAR events in October 2026, and Fanatics Fest in July 2026 have further introduced HeroCovers to wider automotive and collector audiences, helping the brand build visibility and establish its place in automotive culture.