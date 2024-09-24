Dion Smith Murder: Where is Terrell Gibson Now?

The kind-hearted Dion Smith was loved by everyone, so when the news of his demise broke out in July 2017, it sent shockwaves across the community. As for his loved ones, they were shocked as well as curious to learn more about the circumstances that led to his untimely death. In the episode titled ‘Shattered Dreams’ of ‘See No Evil,’ the primary focus is the murder case and the investigation that ensued. Apart from that, it also consists of in-depth interviews with the loved ones of the victim and the officials connected to the investigation, providing more information to the viewers.

Dion Smith Was Murdered Inside His Baltimore Residence in the Summer of 2017

Dionay Smith was born in the early 1990s to a pair of loving parents, including his father, Marlin Smith. Not only was he an ideal son, but he was also known as a wonderful brother to T. J. Smith, who grew up to become a Baltimore County spokesperson. Having a kind heart, Dion was also described as an active and playful child who loved helping others during his childhood. Since he turned 14 years old, he became a part of the Kids Safe Zone and enjoyed spending his free time there.

As he grew up, Dion became a father to three children and worked two full-time jobs to provide for them, one of them as an intake specialist at a drug treatment facility. Given his love for children, he also volunteered at a community program for children. At some point in his life, he also worked at the Kids Safe Zone for more than a year, connecting with many kids. Thus, when he decided to resign from there for another job, the children petitioned for him to come back and expressed their desire to have him back at the Kids Safe Zone.

With a lot to look forward to, such as watching his children grow up, Dion’s life came to a sudden halt. On July 2, 2017, he was found shot to death in his residence in the 1400 block of Argyle Avenue in the Upton neighborhood of West Baltimore, Maryland. When the police rushed to the scene, they taped the perimeter of the crime scene and collected all the pieces of potential evidence they could collect in order to identify the perpetrator/s.

Dion Smith’s Killer Was Captured in the Security Footage of the Victim’s Property

Soon after launching an investigation, the detectives found the surveillance footage of the time of the murder, allowing them to zero in on the suspect, Terrell Gibson. Not only could he be seen going in and out of the house on the fateful day, but several witnesses also came forward and testified against him. With enough evidence against him, the police obtained an arrest warrant for him and, a couple of days after the murder, handcuffed him at his home in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland. The 21-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. Although they had a suspect in custody, the investigators could not recover the murder weapon and figure out the motive for the brutal killing.

According to them, Dion and Terrell were allegedly in the middle of a dispute inside the property. Upon digging deeper into the accused’s criminal past, they learned that he had several run-ins with the law previously. For instance, he had been convicted of drug dealing and assault. In 2015, he was taken into custody for a stabbing case on a Maryland Transit Administration bus. Terrell was also charged with concealing a deadly weapon with the intent to injure. As per court records, he also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in the same year and received an 18-month imprisonment sentence for the same.

Terrell Gibson is Incarcerated at a Maryland Prison

In September 2018, Terrell Gibson stood trial for the shooting murder of Dion Smith in July 2017. For a few weeks, the prosecution and defense presented their respective arguments in front of the jury. However, the jury returned with a guilty verdict and convicted Terrell of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Several months later, on February 4, 2019, right before his sentencing, the convict maintained his innocence, claiming that he did not have any involvement in the killing. Nevertheless, Terrell was sentenced to life in prison, suspended all but 65 years, and an additional 15 years for unlawful usage of a firearm.

Post-sentencing, the fugitive addressed the Smith family and said that he hoped that “one day, you will find the person guilty of this crime. Once again, I maintain my innocence.” In response to his constant claims of innocence, Dion’s sister, T. J. Smith, told WBALTV, “We know he’s full of crap. He’s on video. We have brave witnesses who identified him. He’s in and out of the house all day. He has nothing more he can say at this point.” All the family wanted was a simple apology from the convict, as per the victim’s father, Marlin Smith. Relieved to get justice for his son, he said, “I’m happy with the 80 years. He will be in jail for a long time before he is able to see the light of day.” Currently, he is serving his sentence behind bars at North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland.

