Disney+ Orders Fantasy Thriller ‘Anaon’; David Hourrègue to Direct

David Hourrègue is set to direct the fantasy thriller ‘Anaon’ for Disney+. Filming is scheduled to begin in Bécherel on May 20th and is planned to continue until August 9th. Cast details remain under wraps at this point.

The story focuses on Maximilien, the chief of the Harz gendarmerie in Brittany, and his 15-year-old daughter Wendie. As Maximilien looks into the enigmatic vanishings, Wendie’s existence takes a peculiar twist when she inadvertently wields a chilling ability: the capacity to wilt the natural world around her. The revelation of this power sparks uncertainty. Has she succumbed to madness, or is this a surreal reality? Wendie’s exploration of this newfound gift prompts her to scrutinize her familial lineage. Amidst her father’s immersion in the investigation and her mother’s absence, Wendie finds herself grappling with the dilemma of whom to trust and confide in.

Hourrègue’s recent directorial projects include the short film ‘Le Pompon,’ as well as directing multiple episodes of the action drama series ‘Germinal,’ which is based around a coalminers’ strike in northern France during the 1860s. He has also helmed numerous episodes of the teen drama ‘Skam France,’ which explores the lives of high school girls navigating friendship, love, and loss in the modern world. Additionally, he contributed significantly as a director for the show ‘Cut,’ an interactive TV series where characters exist on social networks, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. In ‘Cut,’ viewers can engage with characters like Laura and her son Jules through various digital platforms, providing a deeper understanding of the storyline. Hourrègue’s earlier work includes co-writing and directing the short film ‘If It Turns Bad, Run,’ which portrays the struggle against fate and time in the face of tragic news.

In addition to his involvement in Disney+’s ‘Anaon,’ Hourrègue is presently engaged in directing duties for the upcoming TV mini-series ‘Rivages.’ This sci-fi venture, coming from creators Monica Rattazzi and Jonathan Rio, follows the aftermath of a mysterious trawler sinking and the subsequent disappearance of its crew. Abigail, an oceanographer, is tasked by IFREMER to investigate the incident in Fécamp, her hometown, where she must confront past traumas that led her to leave years earlier.

Bécherel, a picturesque commune nestled in France, has recently served as the setting for projects such as ‘Rise’ and ‘Moriah’s Lighthouse.’ As this new project commences production, anticipation builds for further details to emerge. Stay tuned for updates as developments unfold.

