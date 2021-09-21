Do Buyers Keep The Furniture on HGTV’s Good Bones?

HGTV’s ‘Good Bones‘ is well known for some of the most stunning home renovations seen on TV. Once the homes go through the much-needed renovation, viewers are treated to sweeping shots of beautiful rooms tastefully decorated with exquisite pieces of furniture. However, a question that plagues viewers is whether the homeowners get to keep the furniture shown on screen. Let’s find out, shall we?

Do Buyers Keep The Furniture on Good Bones?

Good Bones feature Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak, a brilliant mother-daughter team who go around the city of Indianapolis for homes and homeowners who need their help. Known for breathtaking remakes and astonishing renovations, every home the duo touches turns into an exquisite piece of architecture. Following the premise of the show, Karen and Mina usually take a look around the property they are supposed to renovate before drawing up the plans.

Once the renovation is underway, they even chalk up an idea to give the rooms a unique design. To make it more presentable to the cameras and keep the house from feeling empty, the duo also brings in wonderful pieces of furniture, which we can witness in all its glory once the finished home is showcased. It honestly is calming yet thrilling to view the outcome with each room decorated in an eye-catching way. However, with good furniture costing a handsome amount, fans have often wondered if the homeowners get to keep them after the cameras stop rolling.

In some other renovation shows, the cost of the furniture or other furnishing items is already accounted for within the total budget. Yet, ‘Good Bones’ differ in this regard. According to sources, the buyers have an opportunity to keep the same furniture that we can see on TV, but they do not get it for free. Instead, they get a chance to buy any or all of the pieces that catch their fancy. Unfortunately, by the time the renovations are completed, the estimated budget is almost depleted. Thus, homeowners have to overstep it and pay extra if they want any furniture.

Reports also suggest that neither the channel nor the hosts put the owners under compulsion, and thus, they are free to ignore the furniture if they want to. Moreover, apart from the renovation, the homeowners also get several gifts from different companies that go a long way in helping them refurnish their dream homes. Thus, although the buyers don’t get to keep the furniture on ‘Good Bones’ automatically, they do have the option of exceeding their budget to buy the pieces that interest them.

