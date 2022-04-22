Do Charlie and Nick End Up Together or Break Up at the End of Heartstopper?

Created by Alice Oseman, Netflix’s romantic series ‘Heartstopper’ depicts the heartwarming-yet-intricate relationship of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, who meet each other as deskmates. Nick’s warm demeanor astonishes Charlie, who frequently suffers bullying from his seniors. The two of them start nurturing a pleasing friendship, which acts as the stepping stone of their life together. The first season of the British show ends with Charlie and Nick confronting the fate of their association, which is hanging by a thread. If you are intrigued about the decision they make concerning their relationship, let us be your ally! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happens Between Charlie and Nick?

Charlie meets Nick when the former goes through the troubles of his secret and abusive relationship with Ben. Upon realizing that he is being used by Ben, Charlie breaks up with him. Nick, meanwhile, starts to make Charlie’s life pleasant. Even as a senior, he always treats Charlie with admiration, only for the latter to develop a crush on him. Charlie even joins Nick’s rugby team to get closer to him. Gradually, the two of them start to hang out together. Nick starts to extraordinarily cherish Charlie’s presence, which even leads him to question his sexuality. He eventually considers the possibility of being gay.

On the other hand, Charlie initially believes that Nick is straight. He doesn’t get his hopes up but fails to stop finding happiness in Nick’s companionship. When he comes to know that Nick isn’t interested in Tara, he asks him about having a crush on any other girl. Nick reveals his uncertainty regarding his sexuality to his “friend” and they end up sharing a kiss. Both of them start to go out together while keeping their togetherness a secret. Charlie gives Nick the space he needs to figure out his sexuality, motivating the latter to embark on a journey of self-discovery.

Even after keeping Charlie and Nick’s love for each other a secret, their companionship gets tested when Harry bothers the former. Nick loses his patience and retaliates by picking a fight with his friend. In addition, Ben meets Charlie and says that he is nothing but a desperate and pathetic boy. Charlie’s vulnerable mind starts to believe what Ben said, especially upon misapprehending that he is the reason behind Nick and Tao’s fight with Harry. Ben’s words haunt him and ultimately influence him to consider breaking up with Nick. He even lets Nick know that it is better to separate.

Heartstopper Ending: Do Charlie and Nick End Up Together?

Yes, Charlie and Nick do end up together. Harry’s fight with Nick and Tao and his encounter with Ben lead Charlie to distress. He starts to think that he is ruining Nick’s life by separating him from his friends and immersing him in pain. Nick’s bruised face becomes an unbearable sight for Charlie, who can’t help but consider himself worthless. He ends up believing that he needs to step away from his beloved’s life for him to get better. Charlie’s self-destructive behavior comes in the way of his relationship, irrespective of the love he nurtures for his lover.

However, Charlie eventually succeeds in overcoming his misconceptions. He realizes that he is much more than what Ben thinks he is. Believing in himself and his worth, Charlie puts an end to Ben’s toxic behavior toward him. Meantime, Nick understands that he shouldn’t become another Ben to his lover. He perceives that keeping his love for Charlie a secret isn’t going to help him save his relationship. Irrespective of the people around them, Nick rushes to Charlie amidst the rugby match on sports day. He pours his heart out to his boyfriend and lets him know that he doesn’t want to separate from him.

Nick’s life has become better because of Charlie. He knows that any price to pay for being in a relationship with the latter is worth it. More than as a boyfriend, Nick admires Charlie as the most caring and thoughtful person he has ever met. He tells the same to his boyfriend for him to not feel worthless and destructive. Nick’s words leave Charlie enchanted and help him free himself from the negativity he had to suffer. He kisses Nick and ensures that they are together. Their love overcomes the obstacles created by the people around them and they set out to celebrate their togetherness.

Nick is mature enough to not take his relationship with Charlie for granted. He comes out as bisexual to his mother and tells his boyfriend that they can reveal their relationship to the world. Nick’s gestures not only reaffirm his love for Charlie but also displays the lengths he will go to be with the latter. After suffering from unbearable bullying and homophobia, Charlie deserves healing care and Nick succeeds in delivering the same. His respect for Charlie as a person becomes the foundation of Nick’s love for his boyfriend, which helps Charlie recover from the horrifying experiences of the past and build a meaningful relationship with the love of his life.

