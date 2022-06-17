Do Conrad and Belly End Up Together in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

In the first season of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’, Nicole tells Belly that no one ever forgets their first love. It holds true for Belly whose first love is Conrad. She has been in love with him since forever, even though he never really looked at her that way. Every time Belly tries to find love somewhere else, she ends up fantasizing about a life with Conrad. After a tug-of-war in which Conrad keeps pushing and pulling at her heartstrings, Belly finally gets what she wanted. Conrad confesses that he is in love with her too and wants them to be together. The first season ends on a high note for them, but there are other factors at play too. Does that kiss between them means a happy ending for them? Here’s what we know about Conrad and Belly’s future. SPOILERS AHEAD

Do Conrad and Belly End Up Together?

The first season of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ ends with Conrad and Belly kissing on the beach. To be with Conrad is what Belly had always wanted. She’d been in love with him since she was ten. The summer she turns sixteen she wishes to be seen differently by Conrad, not just as Steven’s little sister. She wants Conrad to reciprocate her feelings. However, he is going through his own emotional turmoil and keeps pushing her away.

Despite his efforts to stay away from her, Conrad can’t help but be drawn to Belly. It becomes pretty clear, just from the way he looks at her, that he loves her as well. However, he is dealing with the grief of soon losing his mom, and alone is the best way he handles things. It also appears that being happy with Belly at the moment when his mother is secretly dying doesn’t look like a good thing to him. So, when Jeremiah expresses his feelings for her, Conrad readily backs off.

No matter what they do and how much they try to stay away from each other, Conrad and Belly always seem to be revolving in one another’s orbit. He always shows up when she needs him, and in some moments, he returns to his old, warm self with whom she can have a proper conversation. The biggest hurdle to their love story was Conrad himself. But in the end, he accepts his feelings and is ready to commit to her properly.

Belly has always loved him, so it isn’t difficult for her to give him another chance, or to choose him every time. But the last we saw, she had kissed Jeremiah too. Considering the way things were progressing, it looked like they were in a proper relationship. While the tragedy of their mother weighs heavy on both Conrad and Jeremiah, it would be difficult for Belly to break the younger brother’s heart, especially after he’s just found out that his mother is dying. So, even if Belly chooses to be with Conrad, it would still not make things that easy for her.

What Happens In the Book Series?

Belly and Conrad were endgame since the beginning of the story. Despite the lack of timing and other problems in their way, they have always loved each other. Their feelings remain the same till the very end, and they end up together in the book series.

After the events of the first book, Conrad and Belly get together. However, things become difficult when Susannah dies. In his grief, Conrad reverts to being the closed-off shell that he’d been throughout the previous summer. This leads to irreconcilable problems, and Belly and Conrad break up. Following this, Jeremiah confesses his feelings to Belly, and she tries to make it work with him. Their relationship comes to a screeching halt when it turns out that Jeremiah had cheated on Belly. She wants to end things, but Jeremiah promises to be better to her and asks her hand in marriage. Because she still loves him, Belly agrees to it. However, as Conrad comes back in the picture, she starts to have second thoughts. Her feelings for Conrad interfere with her wedding preparations, and soon, it becomes clear to Jeremiah that Belly is still in love with Conrad.

Conrad, too, makes no effort to save his younger brother’s relationship. In fact, once he discovers that Jeremiah had cheated on her, he tells Belly that he loves her still and wants her back. All of this eventually leads to Belly and Jeremiah breaking up, but she doesn’t get together with Conrad. She finds it best to take a break from both brothers and spends a couple of years away from them.

Conrad, however, can’t let go of her. He starts sending her letters, and this leads to them communicating again. After spending a year in Spain, Belly comes back home and reconnects with Conrad. They get back together, and a couple of years later, they get married, thus getting their much-awaited happily ever after.

Read More: Is The Summer I Turned Pretty a True Story?