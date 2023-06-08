Do Devi and Paxton Get Back Together in Never Have I Ever Season 4?

Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ begins with Devi Vishwakumar setting her eyes on Paxton Hall-Yoshida, the most popular guy in Sherman Oaks High. She is a top student in her class, but it has done nothing for her love life. With the little time left in school before she moves to college, she wants to have a boyfriend. This is where Paxton comes in. Being one of the most popular and good-looking boys in school, he has been the subject of Devi’s fantasies, which is why she proposes him to have sex with her.

For the next couple of seasons, Devi and Paxton get entangled in a complicated relationship where, despite the differences between them, they develop an intimate friendship and briefly date each other in the third season. If you are wondering whether they get back together in the fourth season, here’s what you should know.

Do Devi and Paxton Get Back Together?

Devi was nothing like the girls Paxton had dated before, but when he got to know her, he started to like her, and eventually, they started dating. Their pairing was a huge surprise to everyone because Paxton was popular while Devi had been an outcast most of her time in school. What threw a wrench in their relationship was Devi’s self-doubt. Like others, she couldn’t believe a guy like Paxton could be her boyfriend. This made her insecure, especially when she discovered he was still friends with his ex, and affected her relationship.

Despite liking Devi, Paxton broke up with her because he didn’t think she liked herself enough to feel secure about their relationship. He knew that doubts about him would continue to plague her until she felt comfortable in her skin, so he ended things, telling Devi to focus on herself before jumping into another relationship. He wasn’t wrong, and Devi realizes this later. She refers to their conversation in the fourth season when she and Paxton get locked in the equipment room.

At the end of Season 3, Paxton graduated from school and moved on to college. However, this new life doesn’t suit him, and he misses his friends and how things used to be at Sherman Oaks High. He returns there as an assistant swim coach and feels more at ease. Devi turns towards sports to better her chances of getting into Princeton. Because she’s not athletic and cannot do sports, she is given the task of being the help. She moves stuff around and fixes things.

When she and Paxton get locked inside the equipment room, they catch up with each other. She tells him about Ben and Ethan and praises how well he has been doing as a coach. They reminisce about the time they were dating, which brings back old feelings. They kiss each other but are cut short when the coach shows up. Paxton is told not to indulge with Devi or any other student anymore because even if they are close to each other in age, he is a teacher now.

When they meet again, Paxton tells Devi they cannot repeat the kiss, and she agrees. It was a momentary resurfacing of feelings, and kissing him only brought Devi closure. She realizes that whatever feelings she’d had for him don’t exist anymore. He also acknowledges the lack of spark that they once had. They agree to remain friends and that there is no scope for them ever getting back together. Paxton also notices that while he and Devi might not have the spark anymore, there is clearly something between her and Ben.

By that point, Ben had made it clear that he didn’t want to be with Devi because they were too competitive, and being with her would never put him at ease. He decided it was best for him to be with Margot. Eventually, however, he breaks up with her. After graduation, he goes to New York for an internship, where he realizes that he loves Devi and should profess his feelings to her before it’s too late. Meanwhile, a romance stirs between Paxton and the substitute teacher, Lindsay. By the end of the show, they are in a relationship. With Devi and Paxton going their separate ways and ending up with different people, all the doors of their reunion as romantic partners are closed.

