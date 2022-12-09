Do Geppatto, Sebastian and Spazzatura Die in Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio?

Netflix’s ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is the retelling of the classic tale of a wooden puppet who is brought to life by a magical turn of events. With Del Toro’s twist, the film takes a different approach to storytelling as compared to previous adaptations of the story. It ends very differently from the original story, giving the audience a new perspective on the tale. While Pinocchio goes through a character development of his own, other people around him learn a thing or two from him too. If you are wondering what happens to the ones close to Pinocchio by the end of the film, then here’s what you should know about them. SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens to Geppatto, Sebastian and Spazzatura?

Yes, Geppatto, Sebastian and Spazzatura die by the end of ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’. However, their deaths are neither untimely nor tragic. Theirs is an unimaginable loss to Pinocchio but it is bittersweet in the sense that it was inevitable. Being mortal, Death was supposed to come for them someday and that’s what happens at the end of the film.

At the beginning of the story, Pinocchio, Geppetto, Sebastian, and Spazzatura are at very different points in their story. There is barely any thread connecting them. But as time passes, they become intimately entangled in Pinocchio’s life, becoming an important part of it. Geppetto is the one that Pinocchio loves the most. He is the one who made the boy in the first place. He is Pinocchio’s father and despite their differences, there is a lot of love between them. At the end of the day, Pinocchio is ready to give up his own life to save Geppetto.

A similar love develops between him and Sebastian too. The cricket starts out as an observer who becomes a reluctant participant in the hopes of getting the one wish that the magical spirit had promised him. It is his job to guide Pinocchio, but over time, he himself learns many things from the boy made of wood. When Pinocchio sacrifices his immortality to save Geppetto, Sebastian uses his one wish to make the spirit bring Pinocchio back to life.

In the same vein, Spazzatura and Pinocchio start out on rocky terms. For Spazzatura, Pinocchio is an opportunity to make his master’s circus a more happening one. However, once Pinocchio starts to get popular, the monkey becomes jealous of him. Still, when Count Volpe is cruel to the monkey, Pinocchio comes to his rescue. This builds camaraderie between him and the boy, which eventually leads Spazzatura to save Pinocchio when Volpe tries to burn him alive.

At the end of their adventures, Pinocchio, Geppetto, Sebastian, and Spazzatura settle down together. They all live in Geppetto’s house and become each other’s family. Over years, they start to get old, but Pinocchio remains the same because his life doesn’t follow the same rules as theirs. Geppetto, who was the oldest of them all, dies first. He lives a long and fulfilled life with Pinocchio to love as his son. He still misses Carlo but doesn’t try to replace him with Pinocchio, nor does he force Pinocchio to become Carlo. He accepts and loves Pinocchio just the way he is, and does so till the end of his life.

Sebastian is the one to die next. One day, Pinocchio finds him lifeless on the window sill. He puts the cricket inside a matchbox which he then puts inside the hole in his body, the one where Sebastian had first intended to settle before Geppetto cut down the tree to make Pinocchio. After a while, Spazzatura gets old too. Having escaped the inhumane employ of Count Volpe, the monkey spends the rest of his life being loved and cared for. He, too, lives a full and happy life. In the end, Death comes for him and he passes away too.

