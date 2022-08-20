Netflix’s thriller series ‘Kleo’ follows the titular character Kleo Straub, an East German assassin who works for the Ministry for State Security. Kleo plays a major role in several high-profile secret missions, only to end up in prison upon getting convicted for fake charges. After getting released from prison, she joins hands with West German police officer Sven Petzold to find out the truth behind her imprisonment. As the German series progresses, Kleo and Sven get closer and the duo even unravels the mystery behind Kleo’s arrest together. But do they end up together as a couple? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do Kleo and Sven End Up Together?

Sven meets Kleo for the first time at Big Eden, the Berlin disco bar where the latter kills the East German army officer who wants to betray his country. When the West German police drop the case soon, Sven tries his best to convince his superiors that they need to focus on it. When Kleo gets out of prison, Sven follows her to investigate the case, jeopardizing his career. His persistence to solve the Big Eden murder convinces Kleo that he will be a useful ally as they both want to find the same truth. From enmity, their relationship grows to companionship.

When Sven gains the trust of Kleo, BND agent Min Sun reaches out to him and offers a job in the agency if he solves the case for her. To join the agency, Sven starts to try his best to form a better connection with Kleo. However, Sven eventually prioritizes being there for Kleo for the latter’s sake rather than for attaining the job, even after quitting the police force. As he comes to know more about Kleo, her plight becomes his in a personal way. Sven seemingly becomes Kleo’s only “friend” as he even saves her life from Uwe and Andi Wolf.

Still, Sven’s family comes in the way of anything happening between him and Kleo. As a faithful husband, he doesn’t want to cheat on his wife Jenny. But Jenny fails to appreciate and be proud of her husband, which eventually leads her to his former colleague Frederick. When Jenny cheats on him, Sven cuts his ties with her, opening his heart to Kleo. After discovering the red suitcase, Kleo and Sven even end up having sex, which shows the closeness between them. Kleo sleeps with him because she starts to trust him, which is the foundation of their relationship as well.

However, Kleo and Sven do not end up together. Min Sun threatens to arrest Sven for the murder of Uwe if he doesn’t help her take possession of the red suitcase. Sven goes behind Kleo’s back and helps Min Sun lay her hands on the suitcase, which infuriates Kleo. Since Kleo’s trust in Sven breaks with his action, their bond gets affected and they fail to end up together. Even though Sven helps Min to save his life, the trust that gets affected likely stops Kleo from sharing her life with him.

If Kleo returns to become an assassin again, possibly for BND, she may want to not let emotions affect her, as her role model Comrade Ramona advises her. But it doesn’t mean that they will not end up together ever. Since Uwe is actually alive, he may try to kill both Kleo and Sven. If that’s the case, they may fight him together, which may pave the way for their possible union.

