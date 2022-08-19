Where Is Netflix’s Kleo Filmed?

Created by Hanno Hackfort, Bob Konrad, and Richard Kropf, Netflix’s ‘Kleo’ is a German action thriller series about an eponymous former spy. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Kleo, once a deadly spy for East Germany, is determined to learn who betrayed her. In order to see justice done, she embarks on a quest for revenge against those who sought her harm. Meanwhile, her opponents try their best to evade the spy’s wrath and save their lives.

Apart from the captivating action sequences, the show also has some hilarious punches that are sure to get a chuckle or two out of you. To make the series as engaging and authentic as possible, the producers play with its visual aspects and shoot in locations that make the show even more entertaining. Fans of the show are naturally curious about where it is shot, and we are here with the answers!

Kleo Filming Locations

‘Kleo’ is primarily filmed in Berlin and Eisenhüttenstadt in Germany and Mallorca in Spain. The principal photography for the show’s first season began in the last week of June 2021. Let’s dive right in and explore the details of the filming location.

Berlin, Germany

Berlin, the capital of Germany, serves as the prominent production spot for ‘Kleo.’ The show takes advantage of the variety of locations available within the city scenes set against different backdrops. Given how the city’s history, specifically the fall of the Berlin Wall, is crucial to the show’s storyline, the filming of the series within the city provides a sense of legitimacy. Some of the scenes in the show were set in Big Eden, a nightclub founded in 1967 by Playboy Rolf Eden. Located at Kurfürstendamm 202, 10719 Berlin, the establishment welcomed several wealthy patrons, including international stars. However, Rolf sold the place in 2002to Falk Walter, who later sold it to Thorsten Müller in 2005. The club has remained closed since the year 2006.

Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany

Eisenhüttenstadt is a small town in Brandenburg, Germany, that was used to lens several scenes in the first season of ‘Kleo.’ Städtisches Krankenhaus Eisenhüttenstadt, a general hospital located at Friedrich-Engels-Straße 39, 15890 Eisenhüttenstadt, is one such location where the filming took place for the required scenes. The small town shares its borders with Poland and has served hosted several productions, including ‘The Silent Revolution’ and ‘Sealed Lips.’

Mallorca, Spain

Mallorca, AKA Majorca, is one of the Balearic Islands in Spain that is located in the Mediterranean seas that serves as the setting of several scenes in ‘Kleo.’ Naturally, the showmakers decided that shooting the show on the breathtaking island would help its visual beauty and authenticity. Mallorca is a pretty popular tourist destination that often sees people from countries like the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Given its jaw-dropping backdrops, the island has been used as a shooting spot for several shows like ‘Another World’ and ‘Love Island.’

Read More: Best German TV Series on Netflix