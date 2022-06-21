Where was Love Island UK Season 8 Filmed?

A revival of the eponymous celebrity series, ‘Love Island’ is a British dating reality show that involves ten singles gathering in a villa for a few weeks, who must couple up with each other. Over the course of their stay, voting takes place and couples are eliminated from the villa one by one. Meanwhile, other singles enter the villa to try and make life more difficult for the couples. Amidst all these challenges, some couples blossom while others can’t stop bickering.

Over the course of its seven seasons, ‘Love Island’ has been highly successful and well-received by fans and critics. While the entertaining reality series keeps the viewers wanting more by the end of each episode, the luxurious villa where the couples spend their time makes them wonder about the actual filming locations. Well, it is time that your curiosities are answered as we have all the information regarding the production sites of ‘Love Island’ season 8!

Love Island UK Season 8 Filming Locations

‘Love Island’ UK season 8 was filmed in Spain, specifically in Mallorca, Balearic Islands. After filming in the same Mallorcan villa for the past five years, the production team decided that it was the right time to move the filming to a brand new villa, but still within Mallorca. Being the largest island in the Balearic Islands, Mallorca is an extremely popular holiday destination as it consists of several attractions.

Some of the popular landmarks that the island houses include Bellver Castle, Cap de Formentor, La Seu AKA Palma Cathedral, and Puig Major. Over the years, Mallorca has served as a filming site for a number of movies and television shows, including ‘Me Before You,’ ‘A Man Called Ove,’ ‘Cloud Atlas,’ and ‘The Night Manager.’ When it comes to the eighth iteration of ‘Love Island,’ the production was done in a specific location. So, let’s find out more about it in detail!

Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Spain

The principal photography for season 8 of ‘Love Island’ was seemingly done at a resort in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, the same municipality where the older villa is situated. As per reports, the new villa is located at the foot of a hill, surrounded by lush greenery in order to maintain the contestants’ privacy.

The new villa that the production team moved to seems and feels quite similar to the previous villas but the biggest difference is clearly the size. It is said to consist of an expansive bedroom, a make-up room, a lounge area, a beach hut, a bathroom, a balcony, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, and a fire pit. Moreover, it is reportedly said to be worth more than £2.5 million.

The executive producer, Mike Spencer, had quite a few things to say about the new villa and some of the new designs. “This is the biggest bedroom we’ve had. So basically the idea behind this was we wanted to take it back to what it used to be in the early series where they’re opposite each other,” he said, “So yeah, it has that because I think there’s so much more banter when you’re cross and going to bed at night.”

