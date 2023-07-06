Do Maggie and Mickey Get Back Together in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ is a legal thriller that shows us the complex job of a defense lawyer. The protagonist of the series is Mickey Haller, who is known for taking cases that are seemingly impossible to win. With his keen observation and wit, Haller usually manages to turn the case around in his client’s favor. This makes him a reputed lawyer in Los Angeles, with people in trouble seeking him out for help, believing he is the only one who can save them.

While Mickey has found great success in his professional life, the same cannot be said about his personal life. He has already been through two divorces and struggles to strike a balance between his family and job. Still, it doesn’t keep him from expressing his love for Maggie, his first wife. Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship. SPOILERS AHEAD

Do Maggie and Mickey Get Back Together?

While Mickey is a defense lawyer, Maggie works at the DA’s office. For her brilliance and the dedication with which she handles her cases, Maggie got the nickname “McFiery.” She and Mickey fell in love years ago and got married. They have a teenage daughter named Hayley, who has a cordial relationship with both her parents. For Mickey and Maggie, however, things are complicated.

It isn’t confirmed why they got divorced. Still, throughout the events in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ it might have to do with Mickey’s inability to prioritize his family over his work. He is so busy that he works out of a Lincoln, which is always on the move because every second counts. While Maggie didn’t work out of a car, she is swamped with work too. One would think that discord between them arises from the fact that she is a prosecutor while he is a defense lawyer. But the truth is that both are too similar, often leading to arguments between them.

Despite their divorce, Maggie and Mickey have managed to keep things friendly, and it’s clear that they still care for each other. While Maggie might have moved on, Mickey is still in love with her. In the first season, he tells her he wants to try again. He had been through a rough time in the past year or so after his accident. But he has recovered, and since reaching Jerry Vincent’s practice, Mickey has been doing much better.

After Mickey is attacked and almost killed, Maggie visits him, and they kiss each other. In their next meeting, they seem very comfortable with each other, indicating they might get back together. However, things turn south when in trying to exonerate Jesus Menendez, Mickey exposes Detective Lankford, who had been a primary witness in Maggie’s case against Angelo Soto. Maggie is angered by the fact that Mickey doesn’t trust Maggie to tell her this crucial detail. This led her to lose the case, and she got demoted.

In the second season, Mickey and Maggie’s relationship is in repair. The chances of them getting back together are out of the window now, especially considering that Maggie is dating someone else. Meanwhile, Mickey also finds a romantic interest in Lisa, who later becomes his client. Despite dating other people, Mickey and Maggie still have feelings for each other, but again, their work and ethics are too much at odds to allow them to be with each other.

In the books on which ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ series is based, this on-and-off nature of Mickey and Maggie’s relationship continues until they eventually set aside their differences and get back together. The show might do the same somewhere down the line, but the prospects of Mickey and Maggie ending up together don’t look so good right now.

