Do Peter and Rose Get Together in The Night Agent?

Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ is a political thriller that follows an FBI agent teaming up with a tech entrepreneur to uncover the identity of a mole in the White House. Peter Sutherland is posted to the night watch, where he sits by a telephone that is supposed to ring only when one of the night agents is in trouble. This rarely happens, so Peter spends his time analyzing reports and doing other mundane activities.

Everything changes one night when the phone rings and Peter finds not a night agent but a civilian on the other side. Rose Larkin got the number from her aunt and uncle, who are killed by two mysterious people. In helping Rose survive the attack, Peter is drawn into the series of events that change the course of his life. With the incredible chemistry between the characters, you must wonder if Peter and Rose will end up together. Here’s what happens to them at the end of ‘The Night Agent.’ SPOILERS AHEAD

Do Peter and Rose End up Together?

Peter and Rose meet under circumstances where they can only depend on each other. The night that Rose’s aunt and uncle are killed, she discovers something terrible will happen in the next seven days. She also overhears them saying no one can be trusted in the White House. So, when she is taken to the White House the next day to tell everything that happened to her, she decides to keep some things to herself. While she can’t trust anyone, she has to rely on someone for help, and Peter is her best option.

Peter’s credibility is bolstered by the fact that he saves her the following day from the people who tried to kill her the previous night. Because she was supposed to be protected by the Secret Service, Peter deduces that someone higher up must be involved because only a handful of people had the authority to call off Rose’s security. With every step they take towards uncovering the identity of the mole, Peter and Rose become convinced that they can’t trust anyone else but each other.

For the next seven days, they go through hell together. They are hunted down by two assassins who just don’t know how to give up. As if that itself isn’t challenging, they are also betrayed by Diane Farr, the one person Peter thought they could trust. He is turned into a fugitive, which also puts Rose in danger. They are forced into hiding, trying to uncover the conspiracy that runs deep in the very institution they are trying to protect, with the whole FBI and Secret Service hunting them.

While they spend only a week in each other’s company, Peter and Rose experience many challenges together. They get to see each other’s best and worst sides and learn about their childhood and their relationships over the years. This creates an unbreakable bond between them, eventually becoming a romantic relationship.

In the seventh episode of the season, Peter and Rose hide in their godfather’s boat. They take it out to sea where no one can find them. This is where they kiss and confirm the feelings they have developed for each other in the past couple of days. However, they don’t have time to discuss what it means. They still need to figure out who Osprey is and what Farr and her conspirators are planning.

Ultimately, the plot to kill the President and Omar Zadar comes to light, and Peter and Rose save the day. Peter is recruited to become the night agent. Before he leaves for his next mission, he and Rose say goodbye to each other. While it looks like they are going their separate ways, Peter promises Rose that he will call her and asks her not to forget about him. This means that they are open to working things out even though they might have the worst case of a long-distance relationship cut out for them. While it remains to be seen what the future holds for them, it looks like they are ready to give a chance to each other and see if they can get a happy ending.

