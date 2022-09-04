Do Raq and Symphony Break Up in Power Book III: Raising Kanan? Theories

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is part of the sprawling ‘Power’ franchise. A prequel and the second spin-off to the original series, ‘Raising Kanan’ revolves around the younger years of Kanan Stark, who is one of the main antagonists (later anti-villain) of the original series. The prequel depicts how a kind and promising youth became a vicious criminal and the role his upbringing played in it. Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is a force of nature. in the course of the first season, she establishes herself at the top of the drug trade in South Jamaica, Queens. However, her unrelenting pursuit of power severely affects her romantic relationship with Symphony Bosket (Toby Sandeman). If you are wondering whether Raq and Symphony break up for good, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do Raq and Symphony Break Up?

Symphony is not the first love interest of Raq introduced in the series. In the pilot episode, we meet High Post. In 1985, he is dating Raq when Kanan returns home after his confrontation with the bullies. High Post is eventually killed in 1986 after speaking to the authorities. Raq was also involved with Def Con, who Kanan thought is his father most of his life, and Malcolm Howard, who is his actual biological father. But no one is more prominently involved in Raq and Kanan’s lives in the show’s timeline than Symphony. Handsome, reserved, and undeniably decent, Symphony is introduced as a man pursuing a Master’s degree in Urban Planning who also works as a bartender to support himself.

Symphony and Raq belong to completely different worlds, but a relationship nonetheless develops between them. Symphony also comes to deeply care for Kanan. in the season 1 finale, after Kanan shoots Howard, Symphony drives him to Virginia Beach. In the season 2 premiere episode, Raq and Kanan meet up with Symphony to thank him for being there in their hour of need. Raq and Symphony’s relationship fell apart a while ago. But as he genuinely liked the boy, Symphony drove him to Virginia. When he and Raq are alone, he broaches the subject to Raq, telling her how terrified Kanan was that night.

Almost immediately, Raq becomes defensive and tries to reject Symphony’s concerns. She asserts that she is Kanan’s mother and knows what is best for him. In episode 4, Raq invites Symphony to her new apartment, claiming that she needs his opinion on how to decorate the place. But Symphony easily sees through her it and later asks about what happened the night he had to take Kanan to Virginia, prompting Raq to only admit part of the truth.

They later have sex, and it initially seems that they might be reconciling. But then, Symphony tells her not to contact her. He has finally come to realize how far apart their worlds are. His words evidently break Raq’s heart, but proud as ever, she doesn’t budge an inch. “You’re grown man. Can’t make you do nothing you don’t want to do,” she tells Symphony, He recalls that one time when she told him that he was her vacation before adding that all he wanted to be was her home. As he walks away, the scene is charged with a sense of permanence. It seems that this is the end of the road for Raq and Symphony. He might appear in future episodes as he cares for Kanan, but unless something drastically changes, he and Raq aren’t getting back together.

