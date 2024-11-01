Doatnut Shark Tank Update: Nutritious and Zero-Sugar Oat Donuts

Indulging in delectable sweets is a universal guilty pleasure that has seen many a healthy diet plan thrown into disarray with disproportionately high levels of calories and sugar. For donut lovers facing a similar predicament, Kimberly Aguirre comes to the rescue with a completely healthy donut alternative made with oats. Called Doatnut, her donut brand bakes wholesome treats with gluten-free oats, egg whites, and natural, zero-calorie sweeteners. In season 16 episode 3 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ the entrepreneur presented her colorful delicacies to the sharks, tempting them with a big bite of her popular California-based business.

Doatnut: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Doatnut was founded by Kimberly “Kimy” Aguirre, who initially had no background in the food industry and worked for nearly a decade in sales and marketing. She also started Chic & Unique Parties in 2008, an event-planning service that she worked on until 2016. As is the case for many entrepreneurs in season 16 of ‘Shark Tank,’ the inception of Kimy’s business can be traced back to the COVID-19 pandemic. When quarantine restrictions forced Kimy and her family indoors with limited physical activities, she found that they were gaining weight. Becoming increasingly concerned about their health and well-being, she tried different diets, but they left her feeling unsatisfied and unmotivated, prompting her to create something that would satiate their sweet tooth without guilt.

Kimy experimented in her kitchen and eventually developed a donut recipe that she named Doatnuts because of their oat base. Her healthy donuts quickly amassed popularity among friends and family due to their unique recipe, which allowed indulgence without the typical caloric burden. As Kimy’s Doatnuts continued to gain traction, even gyms started reaching out, asking for a supply of nutritious donuts. The CFO of one of the franchises she was serving reached out to her. The CFO sought to formalize an arrangement that would see Kimy evolve Doatnuts into a formal business to supply multiple gyms. With the help of her husband, she researched and obtained a business license, developed a certified baking facility, and met rigorous standards to bring her product to market. The husband and wife duo opened the Kimy Gets Skinny Doatnut shop in June 2020.

Kimy Aguirre’s husband and high school sweetheart, Mario F. Aguirre Jr., serves as her business partner, believing in her and supporting her in every decision that she has made. As was true for the story behind Doatnut’s creation, the bakery grew its customer base largely based on word-of-mouth publicity. People looking for healthier alternatives would find their shop, and friends or co-workers would share the treat, spreading the word. The Doatnuts are made with oat flour, freshly milled and sourced from fields in Wyoming. Not only are they healthy alternatives to donuts, but they are also gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, and, therefore, completely guilt-free.

In addition to the base of oats, Doatnuts contain sweet potatoes and egg whites. The frosting and sweet layers use monk fruit, a zero-calorie natural sweetener. On average, a Doatnut contains only 90 calories, 30 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of protein, 1 gram of fat, and 2 grams of fiber. Each Doatnut is a labor of love, with the bakers hand-piping and hand-frosting them one by one. Doatnuts come in five original flavors: Red Velvet, Triple Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Churro, and Coffee Cake. Every Monday, the team releases three new flavors for the week.

Doatnut: Where Are They Now?

Doatnut started 2024 on a high note with favorable coverage from reporter Allie Wagner during a ‘Good Morning San Diego’ segment on KUSI-TV. She interacted with Kimy’s daughter, who works at the store in the morning. The reporter also tried the most popular flavors, Churro and Coffee Cake, and she loved them. Doatnut launched its loyalty rewards program in early 2024, giving customers benefits for their cumulative support of the business as points for each purchase. In addition to gyms, the Doatnut also serves as a military vendor for Camp Pendleton in San Diego County.

Located at 2530 Vista Way F in Oceanside, the Doatnut store is open from Tuesday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. On Saturday, the closing time is at 1 p.m. They also do national shipping through their website, and the availability of flavors fluctuates as they are baked fresh every day. For residents of Oceanside, DoorDash is a viable service to get Doatnuts home delivered. Each individual donut for any flavor costs $4.50. The price per donut decreases with quantity: a box of six costs $30, eight costs $35, and twelve costs $49. They will send the order in a branded pink gift bag for an additional $3. Each box has an assorted variety of Doatnuts, including regular and seasonal offerings. Kimy Gets Skinny Doatnut celebrated its 2-year anniversary in June 2024, and we are looking forward to seeing which direction Kimy Aguirre will take the business next.

