Is TJ Dead? Is Patrick Walker Leaving Doc?

In the sophomore season of Fox’s ‘Doc,’ Amy continues her tug of war with memory, while juggling a whole new life at the same time. When a car accident erases eight years of life from her mind, the protagonist wakes up to a changed world, with fresh faces claiming to be old friends. As such, she is forced to start from square one. In this journey, she also ends up rekindling several relationships from her past, and at the same time learns to adjust to the changes. One of the stand-out presences in her life is Dr. Theodore Coleman, commonly known as TJ. He was inspired by Amy in the past and has since worked his way into becoming her peer. However, being a doctor comes with its own set of challenges, some of which cannot be prepared for. The first episode of the season, titled ‘Her Heart,’ tells a story in this vein, with TJ’s fate at the heart of it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TJ Has a Close Call With Death, But Will Likely Live

When Alex, the father of one of TJ’s patients, Rosie, decides to take the hospital hostage, the imminent threat to innocent lives forces the young doctor to take matters into his own hands. Despite seeing Jake get beaten down, TJ fearlessly charges into Alex, hoping to take him down before he can use the gun. However, this plan backfires as TJ is tackled down, and in the process, shot in his thighs. The wound turns out to be very serious, as the bullet pierces through his femoral artery, instantly creating a pool of blood. While he is promptly taken for treatment, the severity of his injuries paints a grim story. Before long, his circulation starts to fall apart, and the risk to his life becomes very real. Nonetheless, in the end, things work out in his favour, as TJ’s life is saved by his peers. Although he remains unconscious by the end of the episode, it is made clear that the hardest part is over, and recovery is ahead.

TJ’s arc in the second season is defined by him finding his footing in the realm of medicine. However, between the crushing pressure he often faces from his superiors and the hiccups of his own creation, the young doctor finds himself in difficult situations more often than not. His case with Rosie is no different, and this is made even more evident due to its ties to the protagonist, Amy. As it turns out, Amy had advised against Rosie’s heart transplant several years ago, and it has since turned into a decision that Alex regrets. This time, however, it is TJ who serves as a bridge between the past and the present, and in turn, he has to be the bearer of bad news. Still, he shows his commitment by standing up for Rosie and her heart transplant, even when she is technically rendered unfit for it. This makes the eventual turn of events even more iconic, adding to the challenges TJ has to face in this profession.

The entirety of TJ’s touch-and-go with death is mapped by how his friends and colleagues react to it. In particular, we see Amy’s desperation to ensure his safety, as she goes as far as to bargain with Alex just for a phone call to check up on her junior. It is through these conversations that we learn about TJ’s treatment and eventual recovery. The young doctor also has a personal connection with Alex, who is a police officer by profession. Given that TJ is also the son of two police officers, his placement in the narrative falls close to Rosie’s, which puts Alex’s actions in a new light. The father himself grasps this idea, and it plays a large part in his ultimately putting the gun down. As such, TJ’s ultimate fate is a positive one and directly plays a part in the safety of the many, as has always been his intention.

Patrick Walker’s Role in the Series is Far From Over

Ahead of the release of season 2, actor Patrick Walker, who essays the role of TJ, was reportedly among the actors who were promoted to regular cast members. As such, his exit in the first episode itself is highly unlikely. That, coupled with TJ surviving his injuries, creates more room for the more probable outcome, that is, the doctor eventually healing fully and returning to his practice. The traumatic incident is bound to serve as a learning experience for him, and he will be forced to reevaluate his entire framework. However, whether he manages to overcome this hurdle while still keeping in sync with his inner values will determine his trajectory down the line. Nonetheless, it can be confidently said that the actor will be reprising his role and adding his own touch to the story. This includes his character’s roller coaster dynamic with Amy, where TJ is as supportive of her as he is critical.

While TJ is likely to survive, that does not necessarily translate to a happy ending. Given the seriousness of his injuries, it is entirely within the realm of possibility that the doctor will have to face some life-altering consequences. This contributes to his parallels to Amy, and can potentially lead to a similar future. As such, Walker might spend the rest of the show dealing with his character’s injuries and the aftermath. However, there is a higher chance of the character coming back to save more lives, as it is in line with the show’s established narrative structure. The actor described TJ’s journey in a conversation with Blavity, stating: “In a way, you almost watch him grow up, from being like a little kid doctor to a big boy doctor … You watch him make mistakes … and then … kind of earn his stripes as it pertains to the other doctors.” Hence, here is likely a longer path carved out for the young doctor.

Read More: Is Hostage a True Story? Are Vivienne Toussaint and Abigail Dalton Based on Real Leaders?