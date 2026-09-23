How Did Joan Ridley Die? Did Felicity Huffman Leave Doc?

Created by Barbie Kligman, ‘Doc’ returns once again with the Westside Hospital undergoing some major changes this time. With the previous season essentially being an exploration of Amy’s broken memories and her journey of finding her footing back in the medical world, this season features her as the Chief Resident of the hospital, alongside Sonya. However, underlying this new position is the curious absence of Dr. Joan Ridley in the first episode of season 3. Her long battle with MDS means that she could very well be bedridden or getting treatment, and might return for appearances on the personal front. But there is also a graver possibility that her health has taken a turn for the worse, leaving her loved ones in a heart-wrenching situation. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dr. Joan Ridley Passes Away Due to Leukemia Sometime After the Events of Season 2

‘Doc’ season 3 begins with the tragic confirmation that Dr. Joan Ridley is dead, having breathed her last somewhere between the ending of the previous season and the start of this one. Though the story had been building up to her demise for quite some time, given her terminal diagnosis of leukemia, many fans remained hopeful of Joan making one last appearance in season 3, with perhaps a swan song episode dedicated to her. That doesn’t seem to be the case for now, as we learn that it’s been quite some time since Joan passed away, and Westside Hospital has seemingly returned to its usual functioning, with Sonya and Amy taking over as the new, joint chief residents. Just because Joan isn’t physically in the show, though, doesn’t mean that her impact has withered away.

Amy reveals that Joan hand-picked a team of medical interns for the hospital before bidding it goodbye, and in many ways, they seem to be carrying her legacy forward. That’s not all, though, as Amy herself is a legacy in a way. This isn’t just because Amy is her protégé, but rather it takes into account the fact that Joan returned to the operating room just to perform a life-saving surgery on Amy, despite the risk of worsening her own condition. It’s for this very reason that Amy cannot help but feel that her mentor’s death is on her, but there is also a bright side to it. In her final days, Joan is able to reunite with her son and get to be with people who truly cherish and appreciate her and everything she has done for the world at large.

Felicity Huffman Found Joan’s Final Chapter Especially Meaningful

Dr. Joan Ridley’s off-screen exit makes a strong case for the fact that Felicity Huffman won’t be returning to the world of ‘Doc’ anymore. Following an early indication of this trajectory in season 2 episode 17, we are greeted with the powerful season 2 finale, which, in retrospect, marks Huffman’s last time stepping into the role of Joan. With this final performance, she brings everything the character is loved for to the forefront and amplifies it as a final send-off. While she won’t be returning as a main lead in the present timeline of the story, fans can expect a few more cameo appearances from Huffman. These can either call back to her final days or take the form of a flashback to the time before Amy’s accident, and in either case, the actor can be expected to nail the role nonetheless.

In a conversation with TV Insider, Huffman praised the way Joan’s story concluded, calling her final arc “a wonderful, mythic sort of Greek tragedy kind of ending,” as her last act is to give life to Amy through surgery before she loses hers. She also described her farewell scene with Amy as “a beautiful farewell,” suggesting that the character’s death was not simply an abrupt departure but the culmination of her journey throughout the season. Huffman has since confirmed that she will not return as a series regular in Season 3, following Joan’s death. However, the actor loved her final scene with Amy and said, “I want Joan to be remembered as Amy’s champion,” thus ending her run on the medical drama.

Read More: Doc Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending Explained: Does Amy Choose Michael or Jake?