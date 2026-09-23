Who Are the New Interns in Doc Season 3? Who Plays Them?

Created by Barbie Kligman, ‘Doc’ season 3 begins with a small timeskip, revealing that a lot has changed since Westside last went under lockdown to ward off a virus. While this time has resulted in the departure of some major figures, the first episode of season 3 introduces us to many new interns, out of which four stand out. Given that season 2 majorly focused on Hannah Clark, whose dark past ends up casting a darker shadow on Amy’s present, this time, everyone at Westside is naturally more curious about the new faces coming in, and they don’t fail to surprise, for better or for worse. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Actor Barrett Carnahan Brings Graham Barker’s Internal Crisis to Life

Of the four main interns in ‘Doc’ season 3, Graham Barker seems to have a chip on his shoulder. Despite all his talent, drive, and charm, Graham has a uniquely hard time overcoming the “nepo-baby” label, considering that his father is among Westside’s biggest donors. In a way, this sets Graham up as a foil to Sonya, whose wealthy father often tries to use his influence to make her more powerful in the hospital. While we are yet to meet Graham’s dad on screen, this sets up his arc as one of proving himself to be a doctor of merit, without any strings keeping him in place.

Actor Barrett Carnahan essays the role of Graham in this season, pouring all of his experience into making the character come alive. Carnahan started out by performing in community theater before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting professionally. His breakthrough television role came with the show ‘One of Us Is Lying,’ where he essays Jake Riordan across both seasons. Carnahan also features in ‘Good Girls Revolt,’ ‘Grown-ish,’ ‘Good Behavior,’ and ‘Obliterated,’ as Sam Rosen, Tomás, Kyle, and Rex, respectively. He also plays the role of Marcus Haskell in ‘For All Mankind’ season 5.

Cecilia Lee Essays the Role of Ruth, the Empath Among the Interns

Despite nearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath on her first day at Westside, Ruth Chen remains the most cheerful person in the group, always trying to share that warmth with others. Her greatest strength through it all is her empathy, but at the same time, it also makes it easier to overwhelm her when the situation gets too challenging. To that end, she is reminiscent of an early-era Jake Heller, whose desperation to save lives still shows up in every episode that highlights him. Though we don’t know too much about Ruth’s past just yet, her energy in the moment alone makes up for it.

For actor Cecilia Lee, the role of Ruth is not her first tryst with the medical genre. Lee first worked behind the camera as a camera assistant before moving into acting, eventually landing roles in projects including ‘Wong & Winchester,’ ‘The Holiday Swap,’ and ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,’ where she steps into the roles of Winchester, Amber, and Detective Amy Fernandes, respectively. She then joined the cast of ‘SkyMed’ as Maya Chang, one of the budding rescue pilots, which is similar to her role in ‘Doc.’

Kolton Stewart Approaches the Character of Kyle Ferguson With a Fresh Perspective

Kyle Ferguson serves as the prodigy of the group, as not only the youngest intern the hospital has arguably ever seen, but also one of the smartest ones. However, there is a catch here, as because he was homeschooled prior to his medical track, he has hardly any clue about the hospital world. The gap between book knowledge and its practical counterpart soon becomes apparent as the episode goes on, but Kyle proves himself by catching up and making his presence felt again in no time. Kyle’s greatest strength in it all is his sheer sincerity, and while that makes it harder to navigate more complex, sensitive cases, it is a hurdle he is bound to overcome.

Actor Kolton Stewart takes on the role of Kyle in this season, adding another credit to a career that spans acting, music, dance, and theater. The actor began performing at a young age and first gained wider recognition with the series ‘Some Assembly Required,’ where he plays Jarvis. He then went on to feature in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,’ ‘The Expanse,’ ‘Locke & Key,’ and ‘My Life with the Walter Boys,’ where he portrays Ethan Miller, Phillip Inaros, Rufus Whedon, and Dylan, respectively. As for the world of animation, Stewart appears in ‘Unicorn Academy,’ in which he voices Rory Carmichael, in addition to playing Young Simba in the national tour of ‘The Lion King.’ With such a diverse resume under his name, it is no surprise that Stewart is the best fit for portraying a prodigious new character in ‘Doc.’

Raffa Virago Takes on the Role of Nikki De Silva, a Sharp, but Perpetually Anxious Intern

Nikki De Silva emerges as one of the sharpest newcomers to the story of ‘Doc,’ but her quick-witted snaps and quips seem to convey something deeper. Often excessively stressed about every element in her life, Nikki naturally prefers to stay in control. However, in a scene like the hospital, where every other moment can give way to an unpredictable twist, Nikki naturally finds herself frazzled one too many times. However, it is ultimately her skills and fearlessness that bring things back to normalcy. While she and her team may not have been at their best on day 1, Nikki understands the game better than most and is most likely here to stay.

For actor Raffa Virago, the role of Nikki falls right into her strong suit of taking on dramatically tense characters. Virago first gained attention for her performance in ‘Dying in Plain Sight,’ where she plays Morgan Cruz, a role that earned her a 2024 Imagen Award. She then joined the cast of ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,’ appearing as Cadet Pickford. The Brazilian-Canadian actor is also famous for playing Billie in ‘Macy Murdoch,’ as well as for her work in ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,’ where she essays Amy Fernandes.

Read More: Doc Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending Explained: Does Amy Choose Michael or Jake?