8 Documentaries Like This is Me… Now You Must See

In the enthralling documentary ‘This Is Me… Now,’ director Dave Meyers crafts a compelling narrative that mirrors the release of Jennifer Lopez’s album of the same title. In this cinematic journey, viewers are invited to witness Lopez’s intimate odyssey to love through her own eyes. The film goes beyond the conventional celebrity showcase as Meyers intricately weaves together a story that transcends the glamour, providing a genuine and personal insight into the iconic artist’s life.

With Jennifer Lopez taking center stage and supported by appearances from Fat Joe and Jane Fonda, ‘This Is Me… Now’ promises an emotional and visually captivating exploration of the renowned entertainer’s journey. If you’re captivated by the human stories behind the spotlight that offer an intimate look at the lives of iconic figures, here are 8 documentaries like ‘This is Me… Now’ that you should consider checking out.

8. Katy Perry: Part of Me (2012)

Directed by Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, ‘Katy Perry: Part of Me’ is a revealing documentary that chronicles the life and journey of pop sensation Katy Perry. The film captures her California Dreams Tour and dives into Perry’s personal life, addressing her struggles and triumphs. Much like ‘This Is Me… Now,’ the documentary offers an intimate look behind the scenes, showcasing Perry’s vulnerability and the complexities of balancing fame with personal challenges. Both documentaries share a common thread in providing audiences with a genuine and personal insight into the lives of iconic artists, going beyond the glamour to reveal the human stories beneath the stardom.

7. Whitney (2018)

Directed by Kevin Macdonald, ‘Whitney’ is a documentary that highlights the extraordinary life and tragic demise of the iconic Whitney Houston. The film explores the iconic singer’s rise to stardom, her tumultuous relationships, struggles with substance abuse, and the circumstances surrounding her untimely death. Featuring archival footage, interviews with family and friends, and unreleased recordings, ‘Whitney’ paints a comprehensive portrait of the legendary artist. Similarly, ‘This Is Me… Now’ and ‘Whitney’ share a parallel in their exploration of the complex lives of musical icons. Both documentaries offer an unfiltered view, revealing the human behind the celebrity and showcasing the triumphs and tribulations that accompany the pursuit of fame.

6. Miss Americana (2020)

In Lana Wilson’s documentary ‘Miss Americana,’ viewers are invited into the private world of Taylor Swift, where the facade of fame fades to reveal the complexities of the woman behind the music. Wilson’s lens captures Swift’s journey of self-discovery, from navigating the highs and lows of her career to grappling with societal expectations and personal growth. Through candid interviews and intimate moments, ‘Miss Americana’ offers a raw and unfiltered portrayal of Swift’s life, showcasing her vulnerabilities and triumphs.

Similarly, ‘This Is Me… Now’ and ‘Miss Americana’ share a common resonance in their commitment to authenticity, peeling back the layers of celebrity to reveal the humanity beneath. Both documentaries provide a compelling exploration of the challenges faced by women in the music industry, transcending the glamour to offer a deeper understanding of the artists’ experiences and aspirations.

5. Janis: Little Girl Blue (2015)

Stepping into the world of ‘Janis: Little Girl Blue’ directed by Amy J. Berg, the documentary unveils the vivid tapestry of Janis Joplin’s life, weaving together the threads of her musical legacy and personal struggles. Berg skillfully combines archival footage, poignant interviews, and Joplin’s own words to create an immersive experience. The film not only chronicles Joplin’s rise to rock stardom but also explores the emotional depth and conundrum that defined her.

In a parallel exploration, ‘This Is Me… Now’ and ‘Janis: Little Girl Blue’ share a resonance in their storytelling, peeling back layers to expose the human vulnerabilities beneath fame. Both documentaries serve as poignant reflections on the transformative power of music and the profound impact these artists had on the cultural landscape.

4. Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated (2017)

‘Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated’ and ‘This Is Me… Now’ share a kinship in their unfiltered exploration of the artists’ lives, revealing the complexities behind their public personas. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, ‘Simply Complicated’ follows Demi Lovato’s journey, addressing her struggles with addiction, mental health, and the challenges of fame. The documentary offers an intimate look at Lovato’s personal and professional battles, combining candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. As with ‘This Is Me… Now,’ it delves beyond the glamour, providing a raw and authentic narrative. The film showcases Lovato’s resilience, making it a compelling watch for those seeking genuine insight into the artist’s life.

3. Amy (2015)

‘Amy’ and ‘This Is Me… Now’ converge in their candid portrayal of musical legends, exposing the human behind the fame. Asif Kapadia directs ‘Amy,’ an evocative documentary that unveils the tragic narrative of Amy Winehouse. The film taps into Winehouse’s meteoric rise, her tumultuous personal life, and the struggles with addiction that led to her untimely death. Through archival footage and heartfelt interviews, ‘Amy’ captures the essence of Winehouse’s artistry and the price of her rapid ascent. Similar to ‘This Is Me… Now,’ ‘Amy’ goes beyond the surface, offering a nuanced exploration of the highs and lows that shaped a brilliant yet troubled artist.

2. Gaga: Five Foot Two (2017)

In the documentary ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two,’ directed by Chris Moukarbel, the lens peels back the layers of Lady Gaga’s public persona, offering an unguarded look into her life. Contrasting the glamorous image, the film captures the vulnerable moments of Gaga’s personal and professional journey, showcasing the challenges faced during the creation of her ‘Joanne’ album. This intimate portrayal resonates with the narrative style seen in ‘This Is Me… Now,’ transcending the facade of fame to present the artist’s genuine self. ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’ provides a candid exploration of Gaga’s humanity, making it a captivating watch for those seeking a deeper connection with the multifaceted artist.

1. Life Is But a Dream (2013)

For fans captivated by the intimate narratives of iconic figures, ‘Life Is But a Dream’ is a must-watch companion to ‘This Is Me… Now.’ Directed by Beyoncé herself, along with Ed Burke and Ilan Benatar, this documentary offers a mesmerizing journey into the world of the global music sensation. Through a blend of concert footage, personal videos, and candid interviews, ‘Life Is But a Dream’ delves into Beyoncé’s personal struggles, triumphs, and creative process.

The film provides a rare glimpse behind the scenes, revealing the woman behind the powerhouse performer. With its raw authenticity and emotional depth, ‘Life Is But a Dream’ resonates deeply with the storytelling style of ‘This Is Me… Now,’ offering fans a compelling and enriching exploration of Beyoncé’s life and artistry.

Read More: Is This Is Me … Now: A Love Story Based on a True Story?