Does Jaskier Die in the Witcher Season 2? [Spoiler]

Jaskier (Joey Batey) is a renowned bard and poet in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher.’ His real name is Julian Alfred Pankratz. In the first season, he accompanies Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) in some of the witcher’s adventures. But then, Geralt blames him for all his problems, and they part ways. If you are wondering whether Jaskier survives in ‘The Witcher’ season 2, this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Jaskier Die in the Witcher Season 2?

No, Jaskier doesn’t die in ‘The Witcher’ season 2. He makes his first appearance in episode 4, titled ‘Redanian Intelligence.’ Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), while fleeing along with Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach (Eamon Farren), finds him in a tavern in the city of Oxenfurt. He is still very much hurt about how Geralt treated him if his song is any indication. It is revealed that he is currently helping Elven refugees get to Cintra or Xin’trea under the alias Sandpiper. Jaskier helps Yennefer and Cahir. However, just as he is about to leave them on the ship bound for Cintra, he gets abducted by Rience (Chris Fulton), a dangerous and volatile fire magic-user. Rience tortures Jaskier for information about Geralt and Ciri.

Fortunately for him, Yennefer comes and rescues him by burning half of Rience’s face off. But his newfound freedom doesn’t last long as the local authorities capture him. After Yennefer leaves the Temple of Melitele with Ciri, Geralt finds Jaskier and asks for his help. The latter, after a brief rant, forgives his friend. From Jaskier’s description, Geralt presumes that Yennefer has made a deal with a demon named Deathless Mother or Voleth Meir, who was trapped inside her hut by ancient mages. Jaskier accompanies Geralt and their Dwarven allies as they track down Yennefer and Ciri. He later takes Ciri back to Kaer Morhen. However, on their way, she becomes possessed by Voleth.

Jaskier is later awoken by Yennefer when Voleth, using Ciri’s Elder blood powers, shatters the monolith that was apparently hidden inside the Medallion Tree and opens a portal to another sphere or world, bringing new monsters into Jaskier’s world. He ultimately survives the ordeal and notices that Yennefer’s powers are back. Meanwhile, in the Kingdom of Redania, Sigismund Dijkstra tells Philippa Eilhart to bring him the bard, most likely referring to Jaskier. Dijkstra is the spymaster of Redania; he knows about Jaskier’s connection with Geralt. It seems that he wants information about Ciri from Jaskier. Dijkstra is the benefactor that has been helping Jaskier smuggle elves to Cintra and now wants the bard to pay him back.

