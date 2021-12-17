Does Ciri Die in The Witcher Season 2? [Spoiler]

Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, or simply Ciri (Freya Allen), is the princess of Cintra in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher.’ She grew up under the care of her grandmother Queen Calanthe, believing both her parents were dead. Her kingdom falls to the army of Nilfgaard Empire, and her grandmother is killed. She subsequently embarks on a journey to find Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a witcher to whom she was promised as the Child Surprise. In the season 1 finale, they meet. If you are wondering where Ciri lives through the second season of ‘the Witcher,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Ciri Dead in the Witcher Season 2?

No, Ciri isn’t dead in ‘The Witcher’ season 2. When the season begins, she and Geralt visit Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju), an old friend of the latter who has been transformed into a beast-like monster with a face that resembles a boar because of a curse from a priestess. They leave after Geralt kills Nivellen’s bruxa lover and the revelation that Nivellen was cursed after he raped the priestess.

Initially, after arriving at Kaer Morhen, the home base of the witchers, Ciri struggles because life there is very different from what she was accustomed to in Cintra, but she comes to adore these grimy, rough men and becomes a part of their extended family. After Geralt is forced to kill the fellow witcher Eskel, the people in Kaer Morhen realize that there are new types of monsters in the world, and they are searching for Ciri.

Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer) arrives at Geralt’s request to help Ciri with magic. They learn how Ciri destroyed a monolith — ancient structures that have been there since the Conjunction. On Triss’ advice, Geralt goes to meet Istredd to learn more about the destroyed monolith and its properties. Meanwhile, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), the leader of the dwindling band of the witchers, discovers that Ciri has the Elder blood running through her veins.

He promises to turn her into a witcher in exchange for her blood, as the Elder blood is a crucial ingredient of the concoction that can create more witchers. Triss performs a Dol Durza to help Ciri find out the origin of her powers and discovers her connection to the Elven Ithlinne’s Prophecy, which seems to terrify Triss.

Geralt and Ciri subsequently leave Kaer Morhen and go to the Temple of Melitele, where Ciri meets Yennefer for the first time. The latter helps her with her powers but has an ulterior motive: to deliver Ciri to the Nilfgaardians in Cintra. She lost her connection to the Chaos and was promised by the Deathless Mother or Voleth Meir that it would be restored if she brought Ciri to Cintra.

Ultimately, Yennefer chooses not to go forward with her plans, but Voleth is still freed. She possesses Ciri, traps her in the memories of her family, and wreaks havoc in Kaer Morhen. However, ultimately, Ciri regains control of her mind, and Yennefer draws Voleth into herself. The three protagonists are thrust into another sphere or parallel world, which Ciri opened when Voleth possessed her.

The Wild Hunt approaches them, and sensing Ciri’s Elder blood, asks her to join them. After the three protagonists return to their world, they decide to go somewhere safe together. Unbeknownst to Ciri, her father is still alive. He is the Nilfgaard emperor, Emhyr var Emreis or the White Flame, and he has come to Cintra to find his daughter.

