Does Yennefer Die in The Witcher Season 2? [Spoiler]

Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is one of the main characters of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series, as well as the novels and short stories of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s ‘Witcher Saga.’ In the season 1 finale, she plays a decisive role in the victory of the Northern Kingdoms in the Battle of Sodden Hill. She is Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) greatest love, but they have a very passionate but complicated relationship. If you are wondering whether she survives in ‘The Witcher’ season 2, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Yennefer Die in The Witcher Season 2?

No, Yennefer doesn’t die in ‘The Witcher’ season 2. At the start of the season, she is a prisoner of Fringilla Vigo (Mimi Ndiweni) and her remaining Nilfgaardian soldiers. Later, they are ambushed by a scouting party of the elves, which leads to her meeting Filavandrel (Tom Canton), the former Elven King, and Francesca Findabair (Mecia Simson), an Elven mage and their current leader. The three women seem to have a shared dream of a person in a cloak, though its color varies for each of them. It is later revealed that the source of their dream is a single individual, the Deathless Mother or Voleth Meir, who offers the three women three different things that she claims can gain them their heart’s desire.

For Yennefer, it’s access back to the Chaos, the source of the powers of mages. She lost her powers after using fire magic at Sodden Hill. Refusing to be a pawn in someone else’s game yet again, Yennefer returns to the Brotherhood of Sorcerers and reunites with her mentor Tissaia de Vries. However, she soon discovers that she needs to prove her loyalty to the Brotherhood and the Northern Kingdoms because she is part elf, and the elves have decided to join Nilfgaard, as Francesca and Fringilla have formed an alliance. She continues to hear the whispers of Voleth Meir in her head. When she is instructed to kill Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach (Eamon Farren), she follows Voleth’s advice and flees with her former enemy.

However, they are eventually separated when Yennefer goes to rescue Jaskier (Joey Batey), who gets captured by a fire magic user named Rience (Chris Fulton), while trying to aid Yennefer, Cahir, and the fleeing elves get on a ship bound for Cintra. It is revealed that Rience is looking for Geralt and Ciri (Freya Allen) at the behest of his mysterious master. Eventually, Yennefer reunites with Geralt at the Temple of Melitele. Voleth has offered her powers back in exchange for delivering Ciri to Cintra, which Nilfgaard now controls. It is only when she sees Geralt and Ciri together that she realizes that the younger girl is his Child Surprise.

When Rience attacks the temple, Yennefer teaches Ciri how to open a portal. They escape together, and initially, Yennefer intends to hand her over to the Nilfgaardians but finally realizes that something is more important than power. Geralt arrives with Jaskier and Dwarven allies and sends Ciri to Kaer Morhen with Jaskier, while he takes Yennefer to confront Voleth, who is apparently a demon whom ancient mages have trapped in her hut. Now, with the pain and agony that Francesca and the rest of the Elven race felt after the death of her child, Voleth has become free.

She possesses Ciri and arrives at Kaer Morhen. Voleth/Ciri cracks the Medallion Tree to reveal a monolith inside. She then shatters the monolith and opens the gate to another sphere (parallel world), and new and unknown types of monsters begin to emerge. Several Witchers die, but ultimately, Geralt, Yennefer, and the others are able to bring Ciri back. Yennefer lets Voleth possess her, and she, Ciri, and Geralt briefly travel to the parallel world, where they watch the Wild Hunt approach them. Voleth leaves Yennefer’s body and joins the hunt.

The three protagonists soon return to their old world, and Yennefer discovers that she has regained access to Chaos. Neither Geralt nor Yennefer can have children because of the procedures they were put through on their way to becoming a witcher and a witch. But now, with Ciri, they can have a family. As it seems that the entire world is looking for the young girl, the three of them decide to go on the run together.

