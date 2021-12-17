Does Geralt Die The Witcher Season 2? [Spoiler]

Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) is the eponymous character of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series and the novels and short stories of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s ‘Witcher Saga.’ In the season 1 finale, he finds Ciri (Freya Allen), the princess of Cintra, his Child Surprise, and the young woman who is supposed to be his destiny. They embrace, and she asks him about Yennefer. If you are wondering whether Geralt survives in ‘The Witcher’ season 2, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Geralt Die in The Witcher Season 2?

No, Geralt doesn’t die in ‘The Witcher’ season 2. At The start of the season, Geralt and Ciri visit an old friend of the former, Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju), who has been transformed into a beast-like man with a face resembling a boar because of a curse from a priestess of the Cult of the Lionheaded Spider, also known as Coram Agh Tera. Geralt and Ciri leave after the death of Nivellen’s lover, Vereena, a powerful bruxa, and the revelation that he was cursed after raping the priestess.

Geralt and Ciri eventually make it to Kaer Morhen, the stronghold and home of the witchers. It was nearly destroyed during Tetra’s assault on the keep. Every year, Geralt and the other witchers return to spend the winter at Kaer Morhen, which is now run by a grizzled Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), who is a father figure to Geralt and most of the young witchers. During Tetra’s attack, most of the knowledge and magical substances that the witchers had hoarded over the centuries were destroyed, including the method of creating more witchers. There are only about 20 of them in the world now.

Gerald is forced to kill one such witcher, Eskel, after the latter begins to turn into a leshy or a forest monster. This baffles everyone, including Vesemir and Geralt, because the leshy doesn’t have such power. It is later revealed there are other unknown monsters in the world, and they all seem to be drawn toward Ciri.

Shortly after, Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer) arrives at Kaer Morhen to help Ciri with her growing abilities. After learning that Ciri toppled a monolith outside Cintra with her powers, she sends Geralt to speak to Istredd, who is now working with the Nilfgaardians. They deduce that the monoliths are portals to other spheres or worlds, and the new monsters are coming to their world through there. After returning to Kaer Morhen, Geralt stops Vesemir from turning Ciri into a witcher, which the older witcher promised to do in exchange for her Elder blood. Geralt then takes her to the Temple of Melitele, where he later reunites with Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who he thought was dead.

When Rience, a powerful sorcerer who can use fire magic, attacks the temple, Yennefer leaves with Ciri, making Geralt realize that the love of his life has betrayed him. With the help of Jaskier (Joey Batey) and their Dwarven allies, Geralt finds Yennefer and Ciri at the outskirts of Cintra. Having realized who is behind the entire scheme, Geralt goes to confront Deathless Mother or Voleth Meir, a demon whom ancient mages had imprisoned. However, even though Yennefer doesn’t go through with the plans to take Ciri to Cintra, Voleth gets freed and possesses Ciri.

The climactic battle of the second season fittingly takes place at Kaer Morhen. Geralt, Yennefer, and the others are ultimately successful in bringing Ciri back. The three protagonists are briefly transported to another sphere through the portal that Ciri opened when Voleth possessed her. They watch as the demon joins the Wild Hunt before they return to their world. Both Geralt and Yennefer can’t have children because of the procedure they were put through on their way to becoming a witcher and a witch. But now, they can have a family with Ciri. As the entire continent seems to be interested in the young princess, the three of them decide to go into hiding.

