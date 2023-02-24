Does John B Find His Dad in Outer Banks Season 3?

In Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks,’ the story is set on and around the eponymous barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina and focuses on the class conflict between the wealthy summer vacationers and residents of Figure Eight, known as the Kooks, and the working-class locals of the Cut, known as the Pogues. The story follows a group of teenagers representing both sides, coming together for love, friendship, and treasure hunting. John B (Chase Stokes) is the de-facto leader of this group.

His father, Big John (Charles Halford), devoted his entire life to searching for gold from the Royal Merchant shipwreck. The narrative of the show begins with his mysterious disappearance. The second season ends with the revelation that Big John is alive and currently lives in Barbados. If you are wondering whether John B finds his father in ‘Outer Banks’ season 3, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does John B Find His Dad?

Yes, John B finds Big John in the third season of ‘Outer Banks.’ Big John doesn’t appear in the current narrative for the most part in the first two seasons, though he is seen in several flashback scenes. It is revealed that Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) was a partner of Big John in the latter’s treasure-hunting venture. They were out together on a boat when they seemingly found something. As it often happens with even the sight of wealth, their euphoria of discovery soon turned into a bitter argument, which led to Ward shoving Big John toward a wall of the boat. It cut open a bloody injury on the back of Big John’s head.

Realizing what he had done, Ward tried to apologize, but the other man slowly lost consciousness. Seizing the opportunity, Ward pushed him off the boat, but Big John survived, having managed to float to a nearby island. Toward the end of season 2, Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell) finds Big John in Barbados. As season 3 begins, John B and his friends are stranded on a remote Caribbean island that they have named “Poguelandia.”

It has been a year since Big John went missing, and now, almost everyone believes he is dead. One day, the friends spot a plane in the sky and successfully draw the pilot’s attention, who introduces himself as Portis. Just as they are about to land, the six protagonists realize that their pilot doesn’t necessarily have their best interest in mind. Five of them manage to escape, while Kiara or Kie is captured by the men working for Carlos Singh, a ruthless don looking for El Dorado.

John B and Limbrey are well aware of who Singh is and have to be cautious about what they do to get John B to safety. But Big John hasn’t seen his son in a year and becomes rapidly impatient. In season 3 episode 2, titled ‘The Bells,’ Big John hears the bell tolling from the nearby church and comes up with a plan. He and Limbrey head to the church and the latter arranges for Big John to ring on the hour for a donation to the collection plate. When Big John tries to promise that he will pay her back, Limbrey responds by saying that she only wants payment in one way, referring to the Garment of the Savior or the shroud.

After Limbrey leaves, Big John starts ringing the bell in the same tune he once used to call his son home. John B hears the bell before climbing down an elevator shaft to escape Singh’s men. Big John rings the bell for hours, prompting his son to forego his chances of escaping from Barbados with his friends and find out why the ringing sounds so familiar. In episode 3, just as Big John gives up, John B arrives at the church, and the father and son have an emotional reunion.

