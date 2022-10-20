Does Maggie on Chicago Med Have Cancer in Real Life?

Since the first season of NBC’s medical series ‘Chicago Med,’ Marlyne Barrett’s Maggie Lockwood is an integral part of the narrative of the show. Maggie’s storylines, that range from her breast cancer to her reunion with her daughter Vanessa, have enthralled and captivated the viewers over the years. The eighth season of the show follows another chapter of Maggie’s life. She looks unwell and not at her best physically, alarming the viewers who had to witness her fight against cancer a few seasons back. Naturally, one must be wondering whether Marlyne Barrett, who plays Maggie, is well. On that note, let us share what we know!

Does Maggie Have Cancer in Real Life?

Yes, Marlyne Barrett has cancer in real life. In September 2022, the actress revealed that she is battling uterine and ovarian cancer upon getting diagnosed with the same in July 2022. Barrett wasn’t feeling well after a hernia repair in April 2022. “I had this accumulation of fluid [in my abdomen] that I couldn’t shake. I looked like I was nine months pregnant. And I also had shortness of breath, but no pain, which was interesting,” Barrett told People about her symptoms. Around three months later, the doctors confirmed that the actress had a mass on her ovary and uterus.

“The initial experience was a shock, a shock to my womanhood. I didn’t believe them, but when they showed me the CT scan, I went, ‘Oh my word,’” Barrett said in the same interview with People. “The first questions were, ‘Am I going to live?’ I just fell into my husband’s arms. It still takes my breath away when I think about it,” she added. After the initial shock, Barrett had to make a decision concerning her treatment. Her doctors informed her that she need “aggressive” chemotherapy and an eventual hysterectomy. The actress was resilient and ready to start her fight against cancer.

“The best way I could experience was to meet it. There’s no running from it because it’s my life. And eventually you just surrender because it’s so much bigger than anything you’ve ever faced. I found this courage and I just hunkered down and said, ‘I’m going to face this,’” Barrett told People. The actress also started her battle against cancer before it could leave its marks on her. “I didn’t want to give the power to chemo. My hair has always been an essence of beauty. But I took my own razor and I shaved my head. I did it in front of my babies so they’d see it was still Mommy,” Barrett added.

Barrett’s husband Gavin Barrett was an immense source of support to his wife, who embarked on her journey to conquer cancer with determination. When the actress got pins and needles in her limbs due to the chemotherapy, Gavin fed her and massaged her hands. Barrett’s fellow ‘Chicago Med’ cast and crew members didn’t allow her to fight the disease alone. Some of the cast and crew members even shaved their heads to show their support to their colleague, who was preparing for her third round of chemotherapy at City of Hope, Los Angeles, in September 2022.

Barrett wasn’t also ready to leave ‘Chicago Med’ for her treatments after getting diagnosed with cancer. In fact, she even found solace in working in the show since it distracted her from immersing in unpleasant thoughts that revolves around chemotherapy, etc. Barrett is taking one day at a time in her battle against her cancer. But there is no doubt in her mind that she will be victorious. She finds motivation to defeat her disease in her children and she is very much looking forward to seeing them getting married one day.

Read More: Why Did Kristen Hager’s Dr. Stevie Hammer Leave Chicago Med? Will She Return?