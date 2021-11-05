Does Ramón Die in Narcos: Mexico Season 3?

The rise of the Arellano family in the course of the first two seasons has been nothing short of stunning. From being subservient to Alberto Sicilia Falcon at the start of season 1 to becoming the leaders of the Tijuana Cartel at the end of season 2 — they have come a long way. If Benjamín (Alfonso Dosal) and Enedina (Mayra Hermosillo) are the brains of the operation, then their younger brother Ramón (Manuel Masalva) is definitely the muscle. After playing a pivotal role in the downfall of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and his Guadalajara Cartel, the Arellanos are thriving at the start of season 3. But the thing about a life of crime is that it tends to last only for a short while. If you are wondering whether Ramón Arellano dies in the third season of ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ we got you covered.

Does Ramón Arellano Die in Narcos: Mexico Season 3?

Yes, Ramón Arellano dies in ‘Narcos: Mexico’ season 3. On his way to Mazatlán, he is gunned down by men dressed as police officers. When season 3 begins, the Arellanos are at the height of their power and influence. They have built personal relationships with the elites of Tijuana, believing that these connections will come in handy in their time of need. Ramón has befriended many of the wealthy youths of the city. Known as Narcojuniors, these bored private school boys often perform different types of errands for the cartel with little to no repercussions.

While all this is going on in Tijuana, the Sinaloa Cartel struggles to survive. They don’t have a border of their own, so they have to push their product through other Cartels’ territories. Inevitably, what Félix predicted to Walt when the latter visited him in prison proves to be prophetic as Tijuana and Sinaloa go to war with each other.

After the death of Cardinal Juan Jesús Posadas Ocampo of the Catholic Church during a shootout between the cartels, the Mexican government decides to retaliate and appoints General Rebollo to lead the country’s war on drugs. After Benjamin barely survives an attempt by the military to capture him, the family decides that it will be best for him to step away for a bit. Enedina and Ramón subsequently step up and take control of the operation. They decide that they need to attack on all fronts to let their enemies know who they are. Unfortunately, they drastically underestimate how severe the responses to their actions will be.

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a previously independent trafficker, joins the Sinaloa. With Amado’s help, he and his crew cause havoc in the streets of Tijuana, either killing the soldiers of the local cartel or forcing them to switch sides. Although Ismael ultimately retreats, the damage is already done by then.

When Ramón finds out that Ismael is in Mazatlán, he leaves to kill him with two of his friends. However, Sinaloa members disguised as cops ambush them and kill Ramón, abruptly ending the reign of terror of one of the most violent and ruthless drug traffickers of all time.

