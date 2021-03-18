In franchise filmmaking, post-credits scenes are generally used to take the story forward from one movie to the next. The Marvel Cinematic Universe utilized the concept with such outstanding efficiency that it became the norm for the audience to stay in the cinema halls a few extra minutes to catch those brief sequences. While it has since become a widely used plot device, its appearance in a film ultimately depends upon the project’s themes and setting. If you are wondering whether ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ has a post-credits scene, here is what we know.

Is There a Post-Credits Scene in Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

No, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ doesn’t have a post-credits scene. The film unfolds like a book. It has six main chapters, an unofficial prologue, and an epilogue. Snyder uses chapter six to bring most of the storylines to their fitting conclusions. The rest are used in the epilogue to set up future films.

Following Steppenwolf’s (Ciarán Hinds) defeat and death, Darkseid decides to invade Earth with his armada. Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) escapes from the Arkham Asylum, most likely with the Joker’s help, and later reveals to Slade Wilson/Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) Batman’s real identity. This scene also implies the Injustice League’s foundation, a criminal alliance that is directly supposed to oppose the Justice League.

In another memorable sequence from the epilogue, Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) dreams of the apocalyptic future that the older Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) warns him about in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.’ It is revealed that following Lois Lane’s death, Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill) joins Darkseid and plays a pivotal role in the world’s destruction. The epilogue neatly sets up multiple storylines for future films to follow.

Interestingly, Joss Whedon’s theatrical version of ‘Justice League’ does have a post-credits scene. In it, Superman and the Flash get ready to race each other to see who is faster. This is a clear homage to the iconic 199th issue of Superman (Volume 1) comics, which was originally published on June 20, 1967 (even though the cover date reads April 1967). The light-hearted sequence fits perfectly with the overall atmosphere of the film.

As Snyder clarified that he didn’t want to use a single scene filmed by Whedon, the post-credits scene was never going to make it to the Snyder Cut. Furthermore, the themes and the atmosphere of the Snyder Cut are much more somber and dark, and the film ends shortly after Batman wakes up from his dream about the Knightmare future. It would not have made sense if such a disturbing scene was followed by the race between Superman and the Flash.

