Who is Dominic Clarke? Who Plays Him in Abbott Elementary?

Created by Quinta Brunson, ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ follows the daily lives of a group of teachers who work at a public school in Philadelphia. Over the course of several seasons, we witness the many struggles that the underfunded school and its overworked teachers have to go through while trying to do their best for the students. In between this, we also witness their quirky personalities, the slow-burn romances, and the overall chaos of the workplace that becomes their second family. The fifth season adds another interesting character in the form of Dominic, whose presence adds a new dimension to the show. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dominic Clarke Joins Abbott Elementary as the New Teacher

Dominic Clarke is introduced in the first episode of ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 5 as a new fourth-grade teacher. What makes him more special is that this isn’t his first time at the school. He used to be a student there, and had Barbara Howard as his teacher when he was in kindergarten. Janine worries that being a teacher alongside the man who used to be her student will be disconcerting to Barbara, as it will make her feel old. However, she is shocked to discover that Barbara is not only happy about it, but she is so welcoming to Dominic that she is ready to take him under her wing.

This development leads Janine to wonder about her new role at the school. She thought she was supposed to be Barbara’s protege, but now that her old student is back, her own dynamic with Barbara seems to have shifted. Meanwhile, Dominic is a bit nervous about starting at the new job. He wants to be more prepared for what’s to come, but he worries that if he bombards his old teacher with too many questions, he will come across as overbearing. When he shares this concern with Janine, she offers to be his counsel whenever he needs it. It makes her realise that she can now take a mentor role at the school. Thus, Dominic’s arrival is not only good for the school, but it also presents the opportunity for character growth in other teachers.

Luke Tennie Takes Over the Role of Dominic the Teacher

The role of Dominic Clarke in ‘Abbott Elementary’ is played by Luke Tennie, best known for his role as Sean in Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking.’ Born in Chicago and raised in South Florida, Tennie didn’t initially intend to get into acting. He wanted to go to college, and to pay for it, he turned towards his school’s football team. At the same time, he also took acting classes. It soon became clear to him that he didn’t have the talent for football, and when his team lost the playoffs, he had ample time to dedicate to acting. The more he got into it, the more he realised that he liked acting. After school, he got into the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, from which he graduated in 2016. Following that, he booked his first film role in Rob Reiner’s ‘Shock and Awe.’

Then he went on to appear in shows like ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘Players,’ ‘Deadly Class,’ ‘Snowfall,’ and ‘On the Verge.’ For his role in ‘Shrinking,’ he received SAG and Independent Spirit Award nominations. He also appeared in the Academy Award-nominated ‘Nickel Boys.’ He also wrote and starred in a short film called ‘Jade,’ for which he won the Best Actor Award at the Chelsea Film Festival. The film also received nominations for Best Short Drama and the Audience Award at the Burbank International Film Festival. Working across genres and in a variety of roles, Tennie’s aim is to present all his characters with an authenticity that makes them resonate with the audience.

