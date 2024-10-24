Don Cheney: What Happened to Arthur Leigh Allen’s Friend?

The Zodiac Killer’s identity has baffled investigators and the public for decades, with numerous suspects examined by authorities and web sleuths alike, but no definitive answer has emerged. Netflix’s docuseries ‘This is the Zodiac Speaking’ delves into the case, focusing on individuals who assert that Arthur Leigh Allen was the elusive killer. The documentary features interviews, including one with Don Cheney, a former friend of Allen, who shared key details that led police to suspect Allen. Cheney’s allegations against his friend have long been a focal point in the Zodiac investigation, although no conclusive evidence has been found to prove Allen’s guilt.

Don Cheney Made Serious Allegations Against Arthur Allen in 1971

In 1971, Donald Lee “Don” Cheney approached the Vallejo Police Department, claiming to have crucial information regarding his friend, Arthur Leigh Allen. At that time, the police were investigating a string of murders committed by a mysterious figure who identified himself as the Zodiac Killer, sending taunting letters and ciphers to the media. Cheney told the authorities that he suspected Allen was the Zodiac Killer based on several unsettling conversations he’d had with him. He alleged that Allen had spoken about his desire to kill people, referenced using a flashlight attached to a gun for night shootings, and even mentioned a plan to write letters to the police under a pseudonym.

Cheney recounted that shortly after the Lake Herman Road murders on December 20, 1968, Allen visited him while he was taking a race car driving course. During this visit, Cheney claimed to have seen pistols and handguns in Allen’s car when they went deer hunting together. He also recalled a disturbing conversation with Allen around New Year’s in 1969, where Allen allegedly fantasized about shooting a school bus and harming children. According to Cheney, Allen chillingly said, “Just shoot out the front tire and pick off the kiddies as they come bouncing out,” when describing these violent thoughts. Cheney further claimed that Allen asked him to leave his fingerprint on a ball of paraffin wax and to lick some stamps, which led to skepticism among Zodiac theorists.

Many believe Cheney’s allegations surfaced after the media suggested the police might utilize forensic evidence from the letters to identify the killer. This prompted speculation that he could have been attempting to deflect suspicion from himself. Some theorists even accused him of being involved in the killings, either independently or in collusion with Allen. Although the police requested Cheney take a polygraph test, the results were inconclusive. However, no substantial evidence has emerged to support claims against him​. After Cheney’s testimony, police visited Allen, who was then working as a chemist in Pinole, California. Notably, Allen was wearing a Zodiac watch, which reminded investigators of Cheney’s claim that Allen had said he would use the name “Zodiac” if he ever committed a crime. However, at that time, there was insufficient evidence for the police to make any arrests​.

Don Cheney Passed Away in Washington After Living a Long and Healthy Life

In the years following Cheney’s interview with the police and his accusations against Arthur Leigh Allen, his claims were scrutinized extensively. Cheney contributed to the 2007 film ‘Zodiac’ and later appeared in the 2008 documentary ‘His Name Was Arthur Leigh Allen,’ where he elaborated on his suspicions regarding Allen. He recounted that New Year’s Eve of 1969 was the last time he encountered Allen, and it was Allen’s unsettling comments about harming children that prompted Cheney to sever ties with him.

Cheney passed away on November 14, 2009, in Benton, Washington, away from his hometown of Bakersfield, California, where he was born on April 25, 1934. At the time of his death, he was married to Ann Marion Hathaway Cheney. His parents, Dorotha May Fryrear Cheney and Theodore Edward “Ned” Cheney, had predeceased him in 1975 and 1980, respectively.

