Phyllis Seawater: How Did Arthur Leigh Allen’s Friend Die?

Netflix’s ‘This is the Zodiac Speaking’ is a documentary series that can only be described as equal parts baffling and intriguing, considering it chronicles the infamous case of the Zodiac Killer. However, instead of delving into all the killers’ crimes and possible suspects, it focuses primarily on the only man to have officially been identified as a person of interest in this matter, Arthur Leigh Allen. Therefore, amongst those to have been mentioned in this original are also those closest to this once-successful elementary school teacher, including Phyllis Seawater.

Phyllis Seawater Defended Arthur With Her Every Breath

Although not much regarding Phyllis’ early years or upbringing is public knowledge, we do know this Yuba City, California, native had established a life for herself in Vallejo by the early 1960s. However, her experiences weren’t entirely comfortable or stable as her husband, Paul Seawater, had recently been incarcerated in a state correctional facility medical center for his behavior. After all, he had been convicted as a sexual psychopath for sexually molesting his own 8-year-old daughter Connie – something he admitted to, asserting he was simply training her to be a good wife.

Therefore, when Arthur came into her life as Mr. Allen in the early 1960s, her eldest three children’s teacher, she welcomed him with open arms thanks to his charm and his clear affection towards her children. The fact he often liked to take her eldest away on adventures was also something she liked as it enabled her to have time for work, herself, and her other youngest four kids. Little did she know that, at the time, he would end up evolving into one of her close friends, too, just so that they could keep up constant communication even when he was arrested on an unrelated matter in 1974.

While Arthur had told her and the Seawater children he was behind bars for having turned violent against a police officer, it later came to light he had actually been convicted of molesting a young boy. He had allegedly befriended his mother to get close to him before taking advantage, something he reportedly did with Connie, too, but Phyllis refused to believe. In his letters to her, he even mentioned the Zodiac killer several times, but again, she refused to believe he had any involvement with those crimes and hence kept it all a secret.

Phyllis Seawater Passed Away at the age of 84

It was only when Phyllis’ eldest called her in 1992 and said Arthur had confessed to him over a phone call that she simply said she had a box that would answer all questions, but she would take many of his secrets to the grave too. And she did. According to the aforementioned original, she passed away never having told anyone what she and Arthur ever spoke of or the precise details of their relationship. She never even saw the 2007 movie ‘Zodiac’ as a way to show her support for him even though he had died long ago in 1992.

As for Phyllis herself, she passed on April 23, 2017, at the age of 84, at her home in Paso Robles, California, home while surrounded by family. She left behind six children, 35 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as her sister AnnaLee Hensley-May, along with the box of her and Arthur’s letters. But alas, everything in that box against the suspect was circumstantial, too, meaning the Zodiac Killer case remains open to this day.

