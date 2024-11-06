Don King: Where is Mike Tyson’s Ex-Promoter Now?

The support of a dedicated team is crucial for anyone’s success, and Mike Tyson is no exception; he frequently acknowledges the vital role his supporters have played throughout his career. Among those who shaped his journey, one notable figure was his former promoter, Don King. The two met during Tyson’s early years, and although they are no longer professionally linked, there remains a deep respect and mutual admiration for each other’s contributions to boxing. Netflix’s ‘Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson’ highlights key individuals who have influenced Tyson’s career, casting a spotlight on King’s impactful role in his rise to fame.

Don King’s Contributions to Boxing Are Unparalleled

Donald “Don” King’s journey into the boxing world took root through his work with Muhammad Ali, one of the most celebrated figures in sports history. His promotional career took off in October 1974, when he orchestrated “The Rumble in the Jungle,” a historic match between Ali and George Foreman held in Zaire, now known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This event captivated audiences worldwide and solidified Don’s status as a major force in boxing. By 1975, he was already behind the scenes of Ali’s high-profile bouts against fighters like Chuck Wepner and Joe Frazier, building his reputation as a premier boxing promoter. “Thrilla in Manila,” which was held in the Philippines in 1975 between Ali and Frazier, is still one of the most celebrated events in boxing history.

Over time, Don expanded his portfolio by signing deals with a roster of famous boxers from the era, including champions such as Larry Holmes, Wilfred Benítez, and Roberto Durán. His success in promoting Ali’s generation was just the beginning. In later years, he went on to represent fighters like Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and Bernard Hopkins, helping to shape some of the sport’s most iconic careers. Notably, Don was the promoter behind the infamous 1997 “Sound and the Fury” match, where Tyson famously bit Holyfield’s ear—a defining moment in boxing history and the last fight he promoted for Tyson.

The partnership between Don and Tyson eventually fell apart. In 1998, Tyson filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of embezzling $100 million over the years. Tyson, who had once seen Don as a mentor and trusted figure, later recounted in his autobiography ‘Undisputed Truth’ that Don’s influence was less supportive than he had initially believed, describing him as “greedy” and focused solely on financial gain. The lawsuit came to an end in 2004 when Tyson agreed to drop it in exchange for a $14 million settlement from Don.

Don King Continues to Work as a Promoter Even Today

Don King has remained active as a boxing promoter over the years. In June 2022, he was back in the spotlight for promoting the WBA title fight between Trevor Bryan and Daniel Dubois, which later led Dubois to file a lawsuit. Dubois alleged he hadn’t received the promised winnings, prompting King to address the payment. A renowned figure in the boxing industry, Don is an inductee of the International Boxing Hall of Fame and continues to work with prominent boxers, including Adrien Broner and Blair Cobbs.

Don King’s company, Don King Productions, operates out of Deerfield Beach, Florida, where he also makes his home. Since the passing of his long-time partner, Henrietta, in December 2010, King has leaned on the support of his three children, Debbie, Eric, and Carl, who are always by his side. His family, including five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, continues to bring warmth and joy into his life, fueling his drive and optimism. Despite turning 93 in August 2024, King shows no signs of stepping away from his career. He remains professionally engaged and is currently collaborating with the WBC and Three Lions Promotions to reschedule a postponed world cruiserweight title fight between Noel Mikaelian and Ryan Rozicki.

In September 2024, reports surfaced that Don King had been hospitalized due to an unspecified illness that required blood transfusions. Former boxer Mike Tyson confirmed the news on a podcast, noting that his former promoter had not been in the best health. Thankfully, King has since returned home and is said to be resting comfortably. Responding to Tyson’s remarks, King reassured his fans, saying, “Tell everyone I am doing fine, and I love Mike Tyson.” Alongside his recovery, King has also been vocal in the political arena, expressing his unwavering support for Donald Trump in the 2024 election, which he has praised as crucial for the nation’s future.

Read More: Best Movies About Boxing on Netflix