Where Are Mike Tyson’s Kids Now?

While a legend like Mike Tyson needs no introduction, considering all that he has achieved in the world of boxing and entertainment, there is no denying he has had his fair share of ups and downs in life. Whether it be his criminal past, his tumultuous personal experiences, or his decision to step back into the ring to compete against online personality Jake Paul, everything has been highly scrutinized over the years. In fact, the latter even resulted in Netflix producing a documentary ahead of the match-up titled ‘Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson,’ only for it to make us even more intrigued about the athletes’ personal lives.

Mikey Lorna Tyson is a Model Turned Musician

Born on February 14, 1991, to Mike Tyson and his then-girlfriend Kimberly Scarborough, Mikey Lorna Tyson is the athletes’ eldest daughter and the apple of his eye. The truth is her parents never tied the knot or remained involved for a long time; it appears as if he managed to maintain a tight-knight relationship with her over the years. They have actually supported her through thick and thin, with reports even suggesting that he has supported every career choice she has made. This includes the fact that she did a stint as a plus size model a few years ago and was even selected to be the cover girl on the November 2016 issue of Queen Magazine. As for her current standing, this New York native has started dabbling in the world of music recently, with her debut single “Love Me Again” having been released in October 2024.

Ramsey Tyson is a Non-Binary Entertainer in Their Own Right

Mike Tyson’s second born is Ramsey Tyson, who came into this world on February 14, 1996, as a happy, healthy child. She was born to his then-girlfriend, Monica Turner, only for her to become his wife around a year later as they tied the knot in an intimate Muslim ceremony surrounded by loved ones. The truth is, Ramsey was actually born as Rayna, yet they changed their name around 2020 when they publicly came out as non-binary. They actually even revealed that they had socially transitioned and were also in the process of medically transitioning, yet they didn’t expect their father to be perfectly understandable as they weren’t close. Coming to their current standing, Ramsy is actually an actor. They have two major film credits under their belt – ‘The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (2017) as well as ‘Joker’ (2019), with some more opportunities seemingly coming their way.

Amir Tyson is a Businessman Turned Broadcaster

Amir Tyson is Ramsey’s little brother. He was also born to Mike and Monica while they were still married in 1999, but everything crumbled apart in 2002. Monica filed for divorce that year, claiming her husband had been unfaithful throughout their five-year marriage, an act she could neither condone nor forgive, which ultimately resulted in their 2003 divorce. Nevertheless, from what we can tell, Mike did make efforts to be there for his children, which is why they can still sometimes be seen hanging out. As for Amir’s personal standing, this University of Washington broadcast journalism graduate is actually an entrepreneur through and through. He was actually the proud owner of a streetwear brand by the name of Debonair Attire for a while, yet he has since shifted gears and is now utilizing his college degree as a sports broadcaster.

Miguel Leon Tyson Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life Today

It was back when Mike’s marriage with Monica was crumbling apart that he first came across Sol Xochitl by pure chance, only for it to lead to a romantic entaglement. This resulted in Miguel being born in 2002, but his father was often in and out of his life during his childhood owing to his career and prior commitments. Nevertheless, he often made time for his kids and encouraged them to follow their dreams, enabling him to pursue a career as a musician as well as in philanthropy. From what we can tell, at the age of 20, Miguel does a lot of volunteering work for different charities, all the while working hard to make a name for himself as a full-fledged musician.

Exodus Tyson Sadly Died at the Age of 4

It was in March 2005 when Exodus was born to Mike and Sol Xochitl, only to then be raised in suburban Phoenix, Arizona, alongside her loving elder brother and mother. But alas, everything turned upside down on May 26, 2009, as the 4-year-old died after having accidentally hung herself on a cord dangling from a treadmill in her home. While her father was out of town for work on the fateful day, her mother was in another part of the house, so it was her 7-year-old brother who had found her and called his mother for help, but it was already too late. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries at roughly 11:45 am – her death was a freak accident and her father has since gotten a tattoo of her on his chest, right above his heart.

Milan Tyson is an Aspiring Tennis Player

While the loss of Xodus did break Mike’s heart, he did what he had to do and continued living his life to the best of his abilities while honoring her memory, including tying the knot with his then-partner Lakiha “Kiki” Spicer mere 11 days later. Mike and Kiki promised one another forever on June 6, 2009, in a short, private ceremony at the La Bella Wedding Chapel at the Las Vegas Hilton, shortly following which they welcomed Milan Tyson into this world. This young woman is currently 15 years old, and while she prefers to keep her social media profiles private for privacy reasons, we do know she is a skilled tennis athlete. In fact, she is apparently so talented that her father is even ready to support her if she decides to turn pro in a year or two. He admittedly spoils her and will do anything for her, and she has also proved that she is just as strong-willed as he is.

Morocco Tyson is a Teenager Just Finding Himself

Last but not least, we have Morocco Tyson, who came into this world as Mike and Kiki’s son in 2011. He is just 13 years old as of writing and is exploring the world, as well as his passions to find who he is, apart from being the son of a boxing legend. However, we do know that he has an interest in sports, too, such as football, basketball, tennis, and boxing, and he plays it all. Honestly, we can’t wait to see what path he chooses and what’s in the store for him next.

