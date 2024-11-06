Robin Givens: Where is Mike Tyson’s Ex-Wife Now?

In any discussion about legendary boxer Mike Tyson’s life, his first marriage to actress Robin Givens often takes center stage. Although their marriage lasted only eight months, both have continued to speak publicly about their time together, with allegations of domestic violence and manipulation surfacing over the years. Netflix’s ‘Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson’ highlights Tyson’s professional achievements while also offering a glimpse into his personal life, showing how he has evolved since that early chapter ended.

Robin Givens Alleged Her Marriage With Mike Tyson Was Abusive

Robin Simone Givens was born on November 27, 1964, in New York City to Ruth Roper and Reuben Givens. She began her acting journey early and landed a small part in the 1978 film ‘The Wiz’ at just 14 years old. Following a few television roles, she found major success in 1986 when she was cast as Darlene Merriman, a lead character in ABC’s popular sitcom ‘Head of the Class.’ Her life took a significant turn in 1987 when she began a high-profile relationship with heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson, leading to their marriage on February 7, 1988.

In a September 1988 interview with Mike Tyson, Robin Givens described their relationship as nothing short of tumultuous. She alleged that Tyson had a severe temper and claimed he would often yell, throw things, and physically intimidate her by shaking, pushing, and swinging at her. She added that their marriage was “torture, pure hell, worse than anything I could possibly imagine.” She believed these actions were meant to frighten her, admitting that while she initially thought she could handle it, the situation had allegedly become overwhelming.

Tyson denied her accusations, suggesting that Givens was after his money and attempting to manipulate him. Just a month later, in October 1988, Givens filed for divorce, citing spousal abuse. Following this, she faced harsh criticism in the media, with Tyson accusing her of being manipulative. In November 1988, she filed a $125 million libel lawsuit against him. However, after their divorce was finalized in February 1989, she withdrew the lawsuit in November of the same year.

Robin Givens Welcomed Two Sons After Her Separation from Tyson

After her split from Mike Tyson, Robin Givens pursued an active and varied career in television, joining the casts of shows like ‘Sparks’ on UPN, ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,’ and ‘90210‘. Her film roles also continued, including a memorable appearance in ‘Boomerang’ in 1992. Meanwhile, her personal life took new directions. Embracing single motherhood in 1993, she adopted her first child, Michael “Buddy” Givens. Later, in 1997, she married tennis instructor Svetozar Marinković, though the relationship reportedly ended almost as soon as it began. Some reports suggest that they separated on the same day that they tied the knot. Two years after that brief marriage, in 1999, she welcomed her second son, William “Billy” Givens-Jensen, with Murphy Jensen.

Robin Givens is Making Headways as an Actor, Director, and Producer Today

Robin Givens proudly identifies herself as an “Actress, Activist & Mother,” with a diverse career spanning acting, directing, and producing. Recently, she has become known for portraying powerful characters across major TV series: she played Jada Jet, a prominent figure in The CW’s superhero show ‘Batwoman,’ Sierra McCoy in the supernatural series ‘Riverdale,’ Stephanie Carlisle in ‘Ambitions,’ Julianne Johnson in ABC’s legal drama ‘The Fix,’ and Dr. Phillips in CBS’s long-running soap ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’. Her film credits continue to grow, with roles in ‘Christmas Rescue’ and the 2024 thriller ‘Deadly Euphoria.’

Beyond acting, Givens has developed into an accomplished director and producer. She made her directorial debut in 2020 with Lifetime’s ‘A Murder to Remember,’ a project that opened doors for her to direct episodes of popular series like ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Dynasty.’ In recent work, she directed episodes of ‘Elsbeth‘ and ‘So Help Me Todd,’ showcasing her versatility and creative vision behind the camera. Meanwhile, her role as Jacqueline in the Prime Video series ‘Harlem’ has also received high praise, marking yet another highlight in her dynamic career.

Robin Givens is a Staunch Advocate For Domestic Violence

In a 2020 interview, Robin Givens addressed the mention of her in Mike Tyson’s one-man show, ‘Undisputed Truth.’ She said, “The marriage was eight months of my life, and yet he’s still saying slanderous things on his podcast. He’s not physically hitting me anymore, but it hurts almost as much.” She has otherwise remained busy with her work and has focused on herself. Beyond her professional achievements, Robin is deeply dedicated to her children, a commitment clearly seen when she and a former partner came together to celebrate her son Billy’s graduation in 2022.

Known for her compassion and empathy, Robin actively supports causes close to her heart, including her work with the National Domestic Violence Hotline. She was also very vocal and active during the SAF-AFTRA strikes and stood for her community and her work. Currently, she is knee-deep in anticipation of the release of her latest project, ‘Bein’ Green,’ where she will take on the role of an agent. Embracing both her career and personal life, Robin is thriving and continues to make a positive impact.

