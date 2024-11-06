Monica Turner: Where is Mike Tyson’s Second Wife Now?

Mike Tyson’s personal life has long been a topic of public fascination, and his second marriage to Monica Turner, which lasted from 1997 to 2003, was no exception. Despite Monica’s preference for privacy, the intrigue surrounding her relationship with the boxing legend endures. In Netflix’s docuseries ‘Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson,’ which follows the road to the anticipated face-off between Tyson and Jake Paul, the series not only dives into the defining moments and preparation leading up to the fight but also touches on the personal lives of both men.

Monica Turner First Met Mike Tyson at a Party

Monica Turner was born in 1967 to John Turner Read and Maebell Steele, who raised her and her half-brother, Michael Turner, in Washington, D.C. The family’s solid foundation and values provided a supportive environment, allowing Monica and her brother to pursue their ambitions. Her father, John, began his career as a truck driver and later advanced to a position as a prosecutor. This added both stability and discipline to the household. Maebell, her mother, served as a scout executive within the espionage movement—a role that involved coordinating recruitment, organizing field scouts, and managing intelligence-gathering, all essential for maintaining robust national security networks.

After completing high school, Monica Turner pursued her longtime dream of becoming a doctor by enrolling in Georgetown University’s medical program. Driven and dedicated, she embraced the challenges and hard work her path required. Meanwhile, her brother, Michael, had begun a promising political career. He later served as Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor and later held a significant role as the chairman of the Republican National Committee. In 1990, she met boxing legend Mike Tyson at a party hosted by comedian and actor Eddie Murphy in New Jersey. The two felt an immediate connection, and despite their different worlds, they kept in touch.

Monica Turner Alleged Infidelity While Filing for Divorce From Tyson

In 1992, when Mike Tyson was convicted on charges of rape and sentenced to prison, Monica Turner made the decision to stay connected with him. She visited him every two weeks, and through these visits, their bond only deepened. Tyson’s release in March 1995 coincided with a pivotal time in Monica’s life, as she graduated and began her pediatric residency at Georgetown University Medical Center. Their personal connection soon blossomed into something more profound. On February 14, 1996, Monica and Mike Tyson welcomed their first child, Ramsey Tyson.

Monica and Tyson were married on April 19, 1997, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple envisioned a quiet life together in Maryland, away from the public eye. On August 5, 1997, they had a son whom they named Amir Tyson. For a few years, the family enjoyed a period of relative tranquility, but eventually, issues began to arise. Reports suggest that Tyson’s demanding career often kept him away from home, leaving Monica to be the primary caregiver for their children. In January 2002, Monica filed for divorce, citing allegations of infidelity and extravagant spending on Tyson’s part. Their divorce was finalized on January 14, 2003, granting Monica full custody of Ramsey and Amir.

Monica Turner Kept a Low Profile During Her Divorce From Tyson

Throughout her life, Monica Turner kept a low profile, valuing her privacy even in the face of intense media scrutiny during her divorce from Mike Tyson. Despite the headlines and public fascination with their split, she chose to remain silent, declining to give any interviews or public statements. The terms of the divorce settlement provided Monica with financial security, entitling her to $6.5 million from Tyson’s future earnings. If Tyson failed to meet this obligation, the court ordered him to pay her $9 million. Beyond the monetary settlement, Monica was awarded substantial property, including a sprawling mansion in Farmington, Connecticut, and the family home in Potomac, Maryland. These properties allowed her to create a stable environment for her children and continue building a life on her own terms.

Monica Turner is Working as a Pediatrician in Maryland Even Today

Since the late 1990s, Monica Turner has dedicated herself to pediatric care, serving as a highly respected pediatrician in Bethesda, Maryland. With years of experience and a deep commitment to children’s health, she has become an active and valued member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, contributing her insights and support within the organization. Beyond her work in pediatrics, Monica also holds a license in social work, and her compassion extends into this field as well; she often takes on complex cases requiring her expertise at little to no cost. In addition, Monica brings her business acumen to Debonair Attire, the apparel company she co-founded with her son, Amir Tyson. Serving as the Chief Operating Officer, she oversees operations, combining her organizational skills with a commitment to fostering the brand’s growth.

Monica Turner’s Kids are Her Biggest Accomplishments, and She is Proud of Them

Over the years, Monica Turner has built a deeply supportive and loving bond with her children, remaining a steadfast presence in their lives. Amir Tyson, now a successful sports broadcaster, often shares how his mother’s kindness and nurturing spirit have made her a second mom to his friends, all of whom appreciate her warmth and generosity. Amir has said that if there’s one certainty in his life, it’s that his mother will always stand by him. Monica’s love and understanding extend just as deeply to her older child, Ramsey, whose journey within the LGBTQIA+ community has been met with unconditional support. As an ally, Monica has continually sought to understand and embrace their experiences, offering the same unconditional love and acceptance that have been central to her family.

