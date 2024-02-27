Elsbeth: Where is the CBS Show Filmed?

Created by Robert and Michelle King, CBS’ ‘Elsbeth’ is a drama series that thrusts us into the heart of New York City’s criminal underworld alongside the incomparable Elsbeth Tascioni. Known for her unconventional tactics and razor-sharp intellect, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) takes center stage in her own solo sleuth series, a spin-off from her memorable appearances in ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘The Good Fight.’ Alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke, who becomes her trusted partner in crime-solving.

Set against the backdrop of the bustling metropolis, Elsbeth finds herself embroiled in a new chapter of her career, trading in her legal briefs for a magnifying glass as she joins forces with the NYPD to solve some of the city’s most perplexing cases. Tasked with making unique observations and cornering brilliant criminals, Elsbeth navigates the gritty streets of New York with her singular point of view, often butting heads with the formidable Captain Wagner. With the crime-comedy series deeply rooted in the urban life of NYC, some may wonder if filming actually takes place there.

Elsbeth Filming Locations

Faithful to its setting, ‘Elsbeth’ is filmed in locations around New York City in New York. Principal photography for the series’ pilot began on March 15, 2023. The show faced significant disruptions and delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, and the show’s production resumed after the strike’s end in November. Allow us to take you through the specific sites and locales seen in the series.

New York City, New York

The Big Apple becomes the primary filming destination for the detective series as Elsbeth tags along with the NYPD to solve crimes around the bustling metropolis. The show’s opening sequence features establishing shots of iconic New York landmarks and neighborhoods while Elsbeth makes her entry on a touring bus. Some scenes of the pilot episode, with a number of police officers standing by the side of the road, were shot on West 58th Street on the periphery of Central Park.

We shot three pages in one of the smallest bathrooms in New York, and one page in one of the biggest squares. Yeah, didn’t plan that out well. #Elsbeth pic.twitter.com/EX8rnc0BML — Robert King (@RKing618) April 3, 2023

The verdant expanse of Central Park and the urban sprawl of Upper West Side Manhattan can also be spotted in aerial views of the city presented in the show. The production crew was also seen filming an episode in a high-rise apartment building in Upper West Side Manhattan. The episode involved the murder of a high school student in the apartment, with Elsbeth surprising the NYPD investigators with her uncommon insight into the crime scene. Trucks with production equipment were lined up on 86th and Broadway, stretching to Riverside. Further filming for the episode took place on the Upper East Side on January 4, 2024.

Another recognizable location seen in the initial episode of the show is the Rockefeller Center on 45 Rockefeller Plaza. Its bustling ice skating rink can be seen in the background as Elsbeth and Captain Wagner meet up, with the senior officer reminding Elsbeth of her role in their excursions. Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, the Rockefeller Center is a bustling hub of activity, entertainment, and commerce that captures the spirit of the city like few other places can.

The IRT Powerhouse, a designated city landmark, can be seen in the inaugural episode of the series as Elsbeth abruptly stops the tour bus across from it. The inactive powerhouse’s facade, built with elaborate detail in the Renaissance Revival style, became a backdrop for a few scenes of season 1. The NYPD officers seen in the shot are standing outside Morty’s Wine & Beer Bar at 15 West End Avenue. Throughout the show, we can witness several of New York City’s emblematic bridges, skyscrapers, and landmarks. In establishing shots, we can spot the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir.

Talking about the juxtaposition between her character and the setting, actress Carrie Preston said, “The Elsbeth character is plopped down into the middle of a very serious police procedural, so you have this dichotomy between the black, white, and grey tones of New York City and then this very bright character who is put down into the middle of all that.” She added, “I think that creates a really fun tension between the drama and the comedy.” The landscape of New York City has become synonymous with fast-paced city life and is also featured in shows like ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Monk,’ ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ and ‘Elementary.’

Read More: Best Police and Detective Shows on Amazon Prime