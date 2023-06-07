90210 Cast: Where Are They Now?

90210, also known as “nine-oh-two-one-oh,” is a captivating teen drama television series that captured the hearts of viewers from September 2, 2008, to May 13, 2013. Developed by Rob Thomas, Gabe Sachs, and Jeff Judah, this remarkable show is the fourth installment in the iconic Beverly Hills, 90210 franchise created by Darren Star.

Set in the glamorous city of Beverly Hills, California, it revolves around a group of privileged students attending West Beverly Hills High School. As the series progresses, we witness the characters’ journey as they navigate the challenges of adulthood, with some pursuing higher education at California University and others venturing into uncharted territories. Produced by CBS Television Studios, 90210 is a gripping exploration of friendship, love, and the pursuit of dreams in the vibrant world of Beverly Hills.

Where is Rob Estes Now?

Robert Estes is an actor recognized for his notable roles in various television series. He gained fame as Sgt. Chris Lorenzo in the crime drama series ‘Silk Stalkings,’ and Kyle McBride in the popular primetime soap opera ‘Melrose Place.’ Apart from his television work, Estes has also made appearances in films such as ‘I’ll Be Watching,’ ‘After We Collided,’ and its subsequent sequels, ‘After We Fell’ and ‘After Ever Happy.’ In his personal life, Estes married actress Josie Bissett, his fellow cast member from Melrose Place, on May 1, 1992. They have two children together. However, they separated in 2005 and later announced their plans to divorce in January 2006. On June 15, 2010, Estes married Erin Bolte, a teacher and surfer. They have a son named Makai Ever, born on April 29, 2011. Estes currently resides in San Clemente, California, with his wife, Erin, and their two sons, Mason and Makai.

Where is Shenae Grimes Now?

Shenae Grimes-Beech, previously credited as Shenae Grimes, is a talented Canadian actress known for her remarkable performances on both television and film. In 2013, she showcased her acting prowess in the film ‘Sugar,’ portraying a runaway girl struggling to survive on the streets of Venice, Los Angeles. In 2018, Grimes took on the role of homicide detective Jacqueline Cooper in CTV’s police drama series ‘The Detail,’ marking her first portrayal of an adult character. She has also made appearances in other notable shows, such as ‘iZombie’ and starred in the television film ‘When I Think of Christmas’ in 2022. Additionally, she appeared in films such as ‘Blood Honey’ and ‘The Rake.’ Grimes began dating British model and musician Josh Beech in May 2012. After nine months of dating, they got engaged in December 2012 and tied the knot on May 10, 2013, in Ashford, Kent, England. In May 2018, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child and their daughter was born in September 2018. They welcomed their second child, a son, in August 2021.

Where is Tristan Wilds Now?

Tristan Paul Mack Wilds is a multitalented actor, singer-songwriter, and record producer. He has garnered recognition for his impressive performances in both television and music. Wilds is widely known for his roles as Michael Lee on the HBO drama series ‘The Wire.’ He has also made a notable appearance in Adele’s music video for the song ‘Hello.’ In addition to his acting career, Wilds has ventured into music. His debut album, ‘New York: A Love Story,’ was released on September 30, 2013, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2014. He followed up with his second album, ‘AfterHours,’ which was released on April 7, 2017.

Wilds has continued to showcase his talent on both the small and big screens. He also appeared in the VH1 television movie ‘The Breaks’ in early 2016, focusing on the hip-hop industry in the 1990s. The success of the TV movie led to a full first season of the hip-hop drama series in 2017. During the same year, Wilds portrayed Officer Beck in the TV show ‘Shots Fired,’ which explored the controversial shooting of a young white male in a racially charged town. His television appearances also include roles in ‘Tales’ and Swagger, while he was featured in the film ‘Profiled: The Black Man’ in 2022. He is married to Christina Wilds.

Where is AnnaLynne McCord Now?

AnnaLynne McCord is an accomplished actress, activist, and model. She is well-known for her portrayals of vixen-type characters, which have garnered her recognition and acclaim throughout her career. Her talent and versatility were further showcased in the 2012 film ‘Excision,’ where McCord received critical praise for her portrayal. In 2014, she joined the cast of the TNT series Dallas for its third season, playing the recurring role of Heather. McCord also took on the lead role in the 2015 Lifetime film ‘Watch Your Back,’ displaying her acting prowess in yet another genre. Additionally, she starred alongside Danny A. Abeckaser in the 2018 film ‘First We Take Brooklyn,’ further expanding her repertoire.

In her personal life, McCord dated actor Dominic Purcell starting in 2011. After announcing an amicable split in 2014, the couple rekindled their romance a year later. On September 25, 2020, Purcell confirmed through an Instagram post that they had rekindled their relationship. Beyond her successful acting career, McCord is also an activist and has founded the organization The Lovestorm, which is dedicated to raising awareness about various social issues.

Where is Dustin Milligan Now?

Dustin Wallace Milligan is a talented Canadian actor known for his notable roles in various television series and films. Milligan also made an impact with his performance as Tom Cummings in the Canadian spy thriller series ‘X Company’ from 2015 to 2016 and as Ted Mullens in the Canadian television comedy series ‘Schitt’s Creek’ from 2015 to 2020. He further showcased his versatility by playing Josh Carter in the American television comedy series ‘Rutherford Falls’ from 2021 to 2022.

Since October 2010, Milligan has been in a relationship with actress Amanda Crew, demonstrating a connection within the entertainment industry. his versatility extends beyond acting. In 2020, he participated as a contestant on ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,’ showcasing his willingness to explore new experiences. During the competition, he raised $20,000 for the charity Project HEAL and selected Nina West as his drag mentor.

Where is Ryan Eggold Now?

Ryan James Eggold is known for his notable roles in various television series. He gained recognition for his portrayal of Ryan Matthews in the CW teen drama series 90210 and as Tom Keen in the NBC crime drama series ‘The Blacklist,’ as well as its short-lived spin-off series ‘The Blacklist: Redemption.’

One of Eggold’s most prominent roles was as Dr. Max Goodwin, the hospital director, in the NBC drama series ‘New Amsterdam,’ which began airing in September 2018 and concluded in January 2023. His portrayal of Dr. Goodwin garnered critical acclaim and showcased Eggold’s versatility as an actor. More recently, he established Analog A Productions with a first-look deal at Universal Television.

Where is Jessica Stroup Now?

Jessica Leigh Stroup is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in both television and film. She is widely recognized for her notable roles in various popular series. Stroup also showcased her acting skills in other notable television series, including ‘The Following,’ where she played the role of Max Hardy from 2014 to 2015, and ‘Iron Fist,’ where she portrayed Joy Meachum from 2017 to 2018. The latter series is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), further expanding her reach as an actress.

Known for her appearances in horror films, Stroup has been hailed as a scream queen. She has starred in various horror movies, such as ‘Vampire Bats’, ‘Left in Darkness,’ ‘The Hills Have Eyes 2’, ‘Prom Night’, and ‘Homecoming.’ Outside of her acting career, Stroup resides in Los Angeles, California. She recently married businessman Neil Hutchinson on September 17, 2022, marking a new chapter in her personal life.

Where is Michael Steger Now?

Michael Steger has ventured into directing and producing. He directed and produced a one-woman show titled ‘Brandee Built on Crazee,’ featuring his wife Brandee Tucker. In April 2016, Steger announced on Twitter that he and Brandee had welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Poet Louise Steger. Then, on January 10, 2020, they welcomed a baby boy named Mozart Lee Steger, expanding their family.

Although Steger is best known for his portrayal of an Iranian-American character, he has showcased his versatility by playing characters of various ethnicities, including Iranian, Indian, and Latin American. He has demonstrated his acting skills in diverse projects such as the television film ‘Blast Vegas’ and ‘Fatal Flip’ in 2015. Additionally, he appeared in the 2020 film ‘Christmas on the Menu.’

Where is Lori Loughlin Now?

Lori Anne Loughlin is an actress known for her roles in various television series. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis on the ABC sitcom ‘Full House’ from 1988 to 1995. She was also involved in the creation, production, and starring role of the two seasons of The WB series ‘Summerland’ from 2004 to 2005.

In 2020, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with the college admissions bribery scandal that occurred in 2019. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison and was released in December 2020. Following her release, she made her first television acting appearance since the scandal in the late 2021 season premiere of the spinoff series ‘When Hope Calls,’ reprising her role as Abigail Stanton from ‘When Calls the Heart.’ She also appeared in other GAC original movies.

Loughlin has been married twice. Her first marriage was to investment banker Michael R. Burns in 1989, but they divorced in 1996. On Thanksgiving 1997, she eloped with fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, known for the Mossimo clothing line. They have two daughters together, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade. Loughlin is also a stepmother to Giannulli’s son from a previous relationship. Lori Anne Loughlin’s upcoming project includes the film ‘Fall Into Winter,’ set to be released in 2023.

How Did Jessica Walter Die?

Jessica Walter was an American actress who had a prolific career in film, stage, and television. Walter gained recognition for her role as a psychotic and obsessed fan in the 1971 film ‘Play Misty for Me,’ directed by Clint Eastwood. Walter received several accolades for her work on television, including a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in ‘Amy Prentiss’. She also garnered two Golden Globe Award nominations and three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. Her performance opposite Clint Eastwood in ‘Play Misty for Me’ earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Walter married actor Ron Leibman in 1983, and they remained married until his death in 2019. They appeared together in various projects, including Neil Simon’s play Rumors and the film Dummy. Leibman also joined the cast of Archer, voicing a character who became Walter’s character’s new husband. Jessica Walter passed away on March 24, 2021, at the age of 80, in her sleep at her Manhattan home. She left behind a legacy of remarkable performances and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Where is Jessica Lowndes Now?

Jessica Lowndes is a Canadian actress and singer. Lowndes has also appeared in several movies for the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime Channel. In 2020, she co-produced and starred in the Lifetime Channel movie ‘Too Close for Christmas,’ alongside co-star Chad Michael Murray. Additionally, in 2015, she appeared in Lifetime’s dramatic-thriller comedy film ‘A Deadly Adoption,’ sharing the screen with Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig.

Lowndes has also made appearances in Hallmark Channel movies such as ‘A December Bride’ with Daniel Lissing. Her other notable film credits include ‘Angel Falls Christmas’ and ‘Harmony From The Heart.’ Furthermore, she has ventured into singing as well. Jessica Lowndes continues to work on various projects, showcasing her talent in both acting and music.

Where is Matt Lanter Now?

Matthew MacKendree Lanter started his career in modeling in 2004 and made his acting debut the same year in the film ‘Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius’ and the TV series ‘Point Pleasant.’ Lanter went on to appear in various television series and films, including ‘Commander in Chief.’ One of his notable roles is providing the voice of Anakin Skywalker in the animated film ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ and its accompanying TV series. He continued to portray Anakin Skywalker in other media related to the Star Wars franchise.

In 2013, Lanter was cast as a co-star in The CW’s science fiction drama series ‘Star-Crossed,’ where he played the role of an alien boy involved in a romance with a human girl. The show explored their relationship as well as the challenges faced by aliens integrated into society. From 2016 to 2018, Lanter portrayed the character Wyatt Logan in the NBC series ‘Timeless.’ In 2019, he was cast as George Hutchence in the Netflix superhero series ‘Jupiter’s Legacy.’ Lanter married his longtime girlfriend Angela Stacy on June 14, 2013, after being in a relationship since 2009. They have a daughter together, born in 2017.

Where is Trevor Donovan Now?

Trevor Donovan Neubauer, professionally known as Trevor Donovan, is an actor and model. He has appeared in various television movies and series throughout his career. In 2022, Donovan was announced as a contestant on season 31 of the popular dance competition show, Dancing with the Stars. He is partnered with professional dancer Emma Slater.

Some of Donovan’s other notable projects include the TV movie ‘Aloha with Love’ where he portrayed the character Ben, and ‘The Engagement Plot’ where he played the role of Will Preston. He also made a guest appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ as himself. Apart from his acting career, Donovan has also worked as a model. He has been recognized for his handsome looks and has appeared in several campaigns and photo shoots.

Where is Gillian Zinser Now?

Gillian Amalia Zinser is an actress known for her role as Ivy Sullivan in the television series 90210. She attended New York University in New York City before starting her acting career. Before her role in 90210, Zinser appeared in other television shows such as ‘Southland,’ ‘Cold Case,’ and ‘Cupid.’ She initially had a recurring role during the second season from 2009 to 2010 but was later promoted to a regular cast member for the third season. In 2011, Zinser starred in her first feature film, ‘The Truth Below,’ for MTV. She also appeared in the film ‘Liars All’ alongside Matt Lanter.

