Donald Shelton My 600-lb Update: Where is He Today?

TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life’ chronicles the motivational journeys of morbidly obese individuals, usually weighing at least 600 pounds, seeking to transform their lives. Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, AKA Dr. Now, is a well-known bariatric surgeon who helps with the process by developing unique treatment plans for each individual and assisting them in becoming candidates for weight-loss surgery.

Since its debut in 2012, numerous patients have sought the doctor’s assistance and have exhibited incredible dedication and restraint to achieving healthy body weight. One incredible story of resilience is Donald Shelton, who featured in season 1 episode 2 in 2012. Due to his inspiring journey, Donald amassed many fans, who must also be curious to know where he is now. If you’re such a fan, too, here’s everything we found about him!

Donald Shelton’s My 600-lb Life’ Journey

Donald Shelton appeared on the show in 2012 when he was a 34-year-old guy with a huge weight gain issue. A native of Pasadena, Texas, he weighed 675 pounds and not only had an eating disorder but also had been using meth. These issues had a huge mental and physical effect on him. Donald was unable to walk, work or do anything else on his own. He used a wheelchair to move around, and this loss of mobility took a huge toll on him.

Donald slowly realized that his poor eating habits that piled up over the years were taking away his life. Not only did these affect his health, but he also lacked a personal or social life. Eventually, after an intervention from his loved ones, Donald decided to move to Houston, Texas, to Dr. Now, so that he could give himself a second chance to regain his health and life back.

With the help of Dr. Now’s strict weight loss plan and exercise regime, Donald succeeded in achieving some weight loss, although he did initially struggle to keep up with it. Thereafter, he also qualified for gastric bypass surgery and got it done, followed by excess skin removal and plastic surgery. After seven years of hard work and dedication to the doctor’s weight loss strategies and surgeries, Donald ultimately managed to lose nearly an incredible 400 pounds.

Where is Donald Shelton Today?

Season 1 saw another successful story of extreme weight loss with Donald Shelton’s journey. However, Donald faced a major setback when he endured a fall which caused him to have trouble walking and ultimately resulted in him slipping into a coma for a while. Soon, he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder called Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which causes one’s immune system to affect the nervous system and can sometimes even lead to death. This syndrome also made him gain back 200 pounds.

However, Donald was a fighter through it all, and he finally managed to overcome his risky situation. But his mobility got limited after his diagnosis. Later, he had to use a wheelchair to move around. However, his condition did not discourage Donald, and he still dealt with it with a strong mind. He also maintained his progress with his weight loss journey and kept up with Dr. Now’s weight loss system as much as possible. He also managed to shed the extra pounds he had gained because of his rare diagnosis.

Donald Isaac Shelton Jr. still lives in Pasadena and lives with his family, and together, they run a local business Shelton Family. He is close to all his family members, including his extended family, and often spends time with them. He is also a big fan of baseball and loves watching live matches. Additionally, Donald makes sure to promote all kinds of livestock and rodeo shows held in his area in Pasadena. He is most likely in a relationship with someone but has preferred to keep the details of the person a secret. Thus, we wish him the best for Donald’s future and hope he gets to enjoy life in the best way possible.

Read More: Is My 600-lb Life Scripted or Real?