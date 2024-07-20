9 Best Movies and Shows About Donald Trump You Can Watch Online

The life of former U.S. President (45th) Donald Trump is easily worthy of the big screen. The terrain of Trump’s life, from a real estate developer to a media personality, including producing the reality TV show ‘The Apprentice,’ to becoming the U.S. President to his assassination attempt in July 2024, is full of rises and falls. Be it his popularity as a businessman/media personality, his notoriety due to his numerous legal affairs, or his actions as a president, he has been, for over 30 years, one of the most debatable people across the globe. Here, we bring you the best movies and shows about Donald Trump available on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and Prime.

9. Trump: An American Dream (2017)

Narrated by Colin Tierney, ‘Trump: An American Dream’ is a four-part docuseries tracing the rise and fall of Donald Trump. Using archive footage and interviews of people who know him well, the series dives deep into the personality’s life against the backdrop of an America that was undergoing change in multiple layers, including its capitalism, media, and more. From a businessman in the 70s to the president in the 2010s, ‘Trump: An American Dream’ brings everything together nicely. You can stream the series on Netflix.

8. Trump: The Reckoning (2021)

The special chronicles the events that led up to the January 6 (2021) United States Capitol attack that resulted in Trump’s second impeachment and his acquittal. The attack was carried out by a mob of Trump’s supporters after his loss in the 2020 presidential election only two months earlier. The objective was to prevent the formalization of Joe Biden’s victory. The film offers an explicit look at Trump’s altering of the presidency, which resulted in two impeachments (the second one being a result of the attack itself), political strategies, and social media manipulation over the four years of his presidency, and how it led to the attacks, causing the death of 5 people, and injury to more than 150. You can watch ‘Trump: The Reckoning’ on Hulu.

7. Inside the Trump Trial (2024)

Hosted by CNN Anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Laura Coates, ‘Inside the Trump Trial’ is a 4-part docuseries that breaks down the testimonies of David Pecker (former publisher of the National Enquirer), Hope Hicks (former White House aide), pornstar Stormy Daniels, and Michael Cohen (former attorney of Trump) in Donald Trump’s trial. The hosts analyze vital moments in the “hush money” trial in which the former president was found guilty, becoming the first criminally convicted US president. You can stream the series on Max.

6. Unprecedented (2022)

The 3-part docuseries is directed by Alex Holder and shows how Trump gears up and navigates his re-election at the 2020 US presidential election. With unreleased footage and interviews of Trump, his family members, and his White House peers, ‘Unprecedented’ offers an exclusive and intimate look at the last few months of his presidency, his second campaign, including his COVID diagnosis, and the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, following his loss that he refused to accept, claiming that the election had been “stolen” by Democrats. You can watch ‘Unprecedented’ on Max.

5. Angry, White and American (2017)

Directed by Jenny Ash, ‘Angry, White and American’ follows British journalist Gary Younge of ‘The Guardian’ as he examines Donald Trump’s politics a year after his win in 2016. Traveling from Maine to Mississippi, he speaks to white Americans about various issues, including a decrease in jobs and an increase in drug use, and why Trump’s politics resonates with the people facing these issues. A no-holds-barred documentary that shows what the white folks really feel about their country, ‘Angry, White and American’ throws light on the views of the people because that is what truly matters. You can stream the film on Prime.

4. Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump (2020)

Is Donald Trump mentally fit? ‘Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump,’ directed by Dan Partland, analyzes Trump’s behavior and psyche and his effects on the country’s culture. Mental health professionals and medical doctors dissect his apparent malignant narcissism, including his sadism, paranoia, and anti-social personality disorder. The documentary film also addresses his inclination to build a world that is his own- in other words, his urge to build and live in a reality that is his own, even going to the extent of comparing him with Adolf Hitler himself. If you are interested in exploring Donald Trump’s mind, ‘Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump’ has all the answers. You can stream the film on Prime.

3. Assault on Democracy: The Roots of Trump’s Insurrection (2021)

The documentary film puts particular focus on the January 6 US Capitol attacks (as mentioned in ‘Trump: The Reckoning’). We follow CNN journalist Drew Griffin, who examines the events of January 6th, 2021. He talks to some of the people who took part in the deadly riot, their relatives, near ones of those who died that day or are serving prison time for their involvement, capitol police officers, congressional staffers, and others who experienced it. For those looking for an up-close-and-personal view of the riot, ‘Assault on Democracy: The Roots of Trump’s Insurrection’ is an effective watch. You can stream it on Max.

2. Trump: The Art of the Insult (2018)

Trump is known for his insults. Period. ‘Trump: The Art of the Insult,’ directed by Joel Gilbert, explores how Trump dominated the news and 2016 presidential elections via his political incorrectness and rants that branded his opponents in a negative light. As shocking as it is, this move allowed him to market himself and make his way into the hearts of middle-class Americans. The film shows this move of the marketing genius in conferences, debates, rallies, and even tweets, giving us a clear picture of the man’s art of insult. You can watch the documentary on Prime.

1. Totally Under Control (2020)

Directed by Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan, and Suzanne Hillinger, ‘Totally Under Control’ shows the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in an explicit manner, comparing it with how South Kora handled the situation. Released approximately ten months after the first case was logged, the film digs into the failures in vivid detail, showing faulty test kits, communication problems among agencies, altered messages about the virus’s adverse effects, and more. At the time of the film’s release, 220,000 Americans had lost their lives, while in South Korea, the number was 447. While the makers don’t directly blame the Trump government, they provide us with interviews of medical experts and journalists to make the facts clear and sharp and it does cut deep. Saddening, enraging, and full of shocking details, ‘Totally Under Control’ proves how the whole scenario was the total opposite for the Trump administration. You can stream the film on Hulu.

