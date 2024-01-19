Donna Adelson: Where is Charles Adelson’s Mother Now?

In July 2014, the news of Dan Markel’s murder reverberated across Florida, creating ripples of shock and capturing the nation’s attention in the years that followed. Markel’s brother-in-law, Charles Adelson, masterminded the hit as he enlisted the services of Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera through his then-girlfriend, Katie Magbanua, to carry out the crime. The four of them were subsequently arrested but the case came to the forefront yet again when Donna Adelson, Charles’ mother and Markel’s mother-in-law was also arrested for the murder in November 2023. ‘Dateline: Family Matters’ helps us understand how Donna was related to the entire scheme and if she was culpable.

Who is Donna Adelson?

Donna Adelson, born in 1952, spent her early years growing up in New York. Her educational journey led her to Queens College, where she pursued her studies before embarking on a career as an elementary school teacher. In 1971, she married Harvey Adelson, a fellow New Yorker who had completed his dental degree at Temple University. The couple laid the foundation for their family in Coral Springs, welcoming their firstborn, Robert Adelson, in 1974, followed by Charles and Wendi Adelson in 1976 and 1979, respectively. Donna, realizing her desire to focus on her family, decided to transition from teaching to becoming a dedicated full-time homemaker.

Donna Adelson dedicated herself to instilling a commitment to academic excellence and accomplishment in her children. Alongside managing the responsibilities of a full-time homemaker, she ventured into part-time work at her husband’s dentistry practice. Donna’s engagement extended beyond the family domain, as she actively participated in community volunteering and took charge of managing charities and charitable events. She was also an integral member of the Coral Springs Synagogue, contributing to the community’s well-being. The family thrived, and by the late 1980s, they secured a residence in a cul-de-sac in Coral Springs.

In 2006, Wendi Adelson married Dan Markel, moved to Tallahassee, and had two sons in 2009 and 2010 respectively. Things did not go smoothly for the couple for long and they separated in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2013. Wendi wanted to relocate her kids to South Florida but her plea was denied by the courts. It was at this time that Donna suggested that Wendi should offer $1 million to Markel to let the kids go. In an email, she wrote to Wendi that the latter should also consider threatening Markel with converting his children to Catholicism if he did not agree to the relocation of the children.

On July 8, 2014, Markel was shot outside his residential building in Tallahassee and as the police tried to capture the killers, Donna moved to Miami Beach with her husband, Wendi, and her two grandsons. The police were soon able to link the murders to Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera and nabbed a third co-conspirator, Katherine Magbanua, who had kids with Garcia but was also Charles’ girlfriend. The police had also been tapping the phones of Charles and Donna and found their involvement to be suspicious. They were able to get testimony from Rivera who detailed that it was Charles who had hired him and Garcia for the murder and had contacted them through Magbanua.

Charles’ trial concluded in November 2023 with him being found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation of murder and he was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Following his arrest, Donna made a lot of phone calls to him but little did she know that these calls were being monitored by the authorities. She was heard saying that she was making arrangements for her grandchildren to be taken care of. She also told him about her plan to run away to a country that did not have an extradition treaty with the US.

Donna Adelson is Under Arrest For Now

On February 13, 2023, Donna was at the Miami International Airport with her husband and was getting a flight to Vietnam when she was approached by the authorities who asked for her passport. She was then told that she was being arrested on the charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder, and conspiracy to murder Dan Markel. Her first court appearance was on November 21, 2023, at the Leon County Court.

Her lawyers filed an emergency motion stating that she was receiving inhumane treatment as she was being held in solitary confinement and being denied her blood pressure medicines. The prosecutors alleged that before her arrest, she had told Charles that she was going to kill herself so the solitary confinement was for her safety, and the motion was subsequently dismissed by the court. Donna’s case is still ongoing and she is being held at the Leon County Jail for the time.

