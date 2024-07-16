Donna Clarkson: Where is Lana Clarkson’s Mother Now?

When Lana Clarkson’s mother, Donna Clarkson, was informed that her daughter had been found dead, she couldn’t believe what she was hearing. On that morning in February 2003, she was further shocked to learn that her daughter had died in the house of renowned music producer Phil Spector. Donna was unaware of her daughter’s connection with Spector, and in the years that followed, she firmly maintained that her daughter had not committed suicide. In the Netflix episode ‘Hunting Phil Spector’ from ‘Homicide: Los Angeles,’ Donna shares her daughter’s story and the arduous trial that tested her in unimaginable ways.

Donna Went Shopping With Lana Just Before She Was Killed

Donna Clarkson was married to James M. Clarkson, and they were raising a family together. They had three children: Jessee J. Clarkson, Fawn Clarkson, and Lana Clarkson. They made their home in Sonoma County, California, and lived like any ordinary family, filled with good and bad days, striving for an enriching and fulfilling life. When Lana was a teenager, James passed away in an accident, and Donna raised the children alone. When Lana decided to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, Donna was incredibly supportive, helping her daughter in every way possible.

On February 2, 2003, Donna went shopping with Lana and bought her five pairs of shoes. She knew that her daughter worked long hours at the House of Blues in Los Angeles to supplement her income from minor film appearances. After their shopping trip, Lana thanked her mother for being considerate and hurried off to her shift. Donna went home, but early on the morning of February 3, she was woken up with the devastating news that Lana had passed away at the home of music producer Phil Spector. Donna immediately felt that something was amiss, and her suspicions were confirmed when the coroner’s report declared Lana’s death a homicide.

Donna Was Very Hurt by the Accusations Made During the Trial

In the years that followed, justice eluded Donna and her family. Phil Spector’s defense team continuously found ways to postpone the trial. When it finally commenced in 2007, they claimed that Lana had killed herself and hurled numerous accusations at her character. Donna was there to defend her daughter, maintaining that Lana was not suicidal and would never have taken such a step. However, Donna knew she would have to go through it again after the trial was ruled a mistrial. In 2009, she stood up again, retelling her daughter’s story and speaking out against the defense’s tactics of maligning Lana’s character. She finally achieved justice when Phil Spector was found guilty.

Donna had also filed a civil lawsuit against Spector, which she settled in 2012. The settlement details were never publicly released, and Donna has not spoken about it since. When Spector died on January 16, 2021, Donna felt nothing. She knew he was the man who had harmed the person she loved most and had taken her baby away from her. She said his death did not change anything and maintained that if he had just spoken the truth all those years ago, it would have spared her the painful memories of him talking ill of Lana in death.

Donna Continues to Share Lana’s Story Even Today

Donna Clarkson is now living in Los Angeles and is a grandmother. She has kept her daughter’s legacy alive. Every year on Lana’s birthday, she gathers her friends at the spot where Lana is eternally at rest. They take their time to remember her and pay homage to the fearless life she lived. To Donna, it feels like Lana is just traveling and will be back home any minute, much like she used to do when modeling. Donna remains committed to sharing the aspects of Lana’s life that often get overlooked. She said, “I feel Lana’s warm, positive presence around me. I know she’d want me to speak her name and the truth of who she was. I will not let her become the forgotten victim in Spector’s history.”

