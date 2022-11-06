Lana Clarkson Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Showtime’s ‘Spector’ is an eye-opening documentary that documents the shocking murder of Lana Clarkson, who was found dead inside the Pyrenees Castle in Alhambra, California. When first responders reached the scene, they found the actress slumped over a chair and blood seeping all over the carpet. The ensuing investigation revealed a terrible truth and made sinister discoveries that rattled the entertainment industry. If you are intrigued by the details of the crime and want to find out who killed Lana, we have you covered.

How Did Lana Clarkson Die?

At the time of her murder, Lana Clarkson was 40 years old and a well-known face in the filming industry. She started her filming career in 1982 with an uncredited role in ‘My Favorite Year,’ and went on to star in popular productions like ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and ‘Knight Rider’ among others. Although Lana primarily worked in B-grade movies, she was known for her acting prowess and her incredible stature. Besides, people who knew her from outside her profession described her as a kindhearted and generous human being who cared for everyone around her and was always ready to extend a helping hand.

On February 3, 2003, 911 operators in Alhambra, California, received an alarming call from one Adriano de Souza, who claimed that his employer thought he had killed someone. The address mentioned was the Pyrenees Castle, and once first responders arrived on the scene, they found Lana Clarkson slumped over a chair, completely unresponsive. A closer examination revealed that she was shot in the face, and the firearm was lying near her feet. The carpet below the chair was covered in the victim’s blood, and Lana’s teeth were scattered all over. Besides, while searching the toilet, the police found a gun-cleaning cloth with the victim’s blood all over it. Later, an autopsy mentioned that the actress died due to the single gunshot wound.

Who Killed Lana Clarkson?

At that time, the Pyrenees Castle was owned by famous music producer Phil Spector, who had worked with top artists like The Beatles and Tina Turner. Moreover, Adriano de Souza, the person who called the police, was employed by Phil as his personal driver. When questioned, Adriano insisted that his employer had claimed that he thought he might have killed someone by mistake. The driver also stated that he saw Phil exit the house with a gun in his hand. However, when the police brought Phil in for questioning, he initially claimed that it was an accident and the gun had gone off without warning.

Phil was known to carry live ammunition and firearms with him, and the police even found stacks of bullets in the home, which initially strengthened the accident theory. However, authorities were unwilling to rule any angle out, and once Phil changed his story and insisted that Lana Clarkson had taken her own life, law enforcement officials smelt something fishy. Through their investigation, the police discovered that a part of Lana’s nail from her thumb had broken off during the murder. This nail bore a lead mark, which indicated that she was trying her best to push the firearm out of her mouth. Although this piece of evidence pointed towards possible homicide, the nail surprisingly vanished and has never been found to this day. On the other hand, the medical examiner found that Lana’s tongue had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, which proved that someone had forced the gun inside her mouth. Still, with nothing to link Phil to the crime, authorities continued their investigation and soon reached a massive breakthrough.

While examining the case, the show mentioned that four other women reached out to the police, claiming they had all gone out on a date with Phil Spector. Although all the dates went pretty well, the women insisted that Phil had turned violent and even threatened them with a gun if they turned his advances down. Besides, witness statements mentioned that on the day of the murder, Lana was working at the House of Blues club in Los Angeles and had denied Phil entry to the VIP sector. Although this initially angered Phil, the club management soon settled the issue, and eyewitnesses stated that Phil left with Lana in a limo. Incidentally, the driver of the limo, Adriano de Souza, heard the gunshot immediately after the two went inside the mansion and wasted no time in calling the police.

Although no forensic evidence connected Phil to Lana’s murder, the police decided to go ahead with the case and arrested the music producer. As fate would have it, Phil’s first trial in 2007 was declared a mistrial, with the jury hung 10-2. It is said that Phil was out on bail while awaiting justice, and eventually, he was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 19 years to life in May 2009. On January 16, 2021, Phil was spending his days at the California Health Care Facility inside the California State Prison in Stockton when he passed away from Covid-19 at 81 years of age.

