Donna Walker Murder: Where Is Daniel Johnston Now?

The generally peaceful city of Norfolk in Virginia was shocked into silence when authorities found 20-year-old Donna Walker gruesomely murdered inside her apartment. Donna was initially discovered by her father after she failed to turn up for a hair appointment, but the lack of leads forced the case to go cold for well over three decades. Investigation Discovery’s ‘On The Case With Paula Zahn: Wedding Day Nightmare’ chronicles the horrifying murder and shows how law enforcement officials managed to hone in on the killer. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the crime and find out more, shall we?

How Did Donna Walker Die?

Donna Walker was just 20 at the time of her murder and was very close to her family. People who knew her described her as a lively and cheerful young woman who was always ready to make new friends and extend a helping hand. Besides, Donna was also known for her generosity and her amicable nature when dealing with others around her. Moreover, the 20-year-old was also pretty popular in her community, which made her untimely death even more shocking.

Donna was supposed to attend a hairdresser’s appointment on September 5, 1981, as she had a wedding to go to. However, when the 20-year-old failed to turn up at the hairdresser, her father decided to take matters into his own hands and went to check on Donna at her Norfolk, Virginia, apartment. The scene that awaited at the apartment was something right out of a horror movie, as Donna’s father found the door to be slightly open.

Once inside, he came face to face with Donna’s mutilated body and saw that she was slumped on the floor with numerous stab wounds all over her body. The police were immediately informed, yet Donna had already passed away by the time authorities reached the scene. An initial examination indicated that the attack was frenzied and brutal, while an autopsy determined that the victim was stabbed almost 50 times, leading to her death. Additionally, authorities found evidence of forced entry and were also able to lift a foreign fingerprint off the toilet seat.

Who Killed Donna Walker?

Unfortunately, law enforcement officials found the investigation into Donna’s murder quite challenging as there were no leads or witnesses. Although the police carried out a thorough search of the crime scene, they were unable to find any proper lead except the single fingerprint, which did not match the ones already in the system. On the other hand, authorities also sat down for several interviews with the victim’s acquaintances, but they could not make headway as people had no idea why anyone would want to harm the cheerful 20-year-old. Thus, with no immediate suspect and no match to the fingerprint lifted from the crime scene, progress on the case was reduced to a crawl.

For more than three decades, the case sat without any progress and turned cold, while Donna’s family still waited for the closure they rightly deserved. Finally, in 2013, cold-case officers decided to reopen the investigation and sent the fingerprint in for further identification. By that time, fingerprint testing technology had advanced quite a lot, and soon the police discovered that the fingerprint from the toilet seat belonged to Daniel Johnston, who was already in the system. Without wasting any more time, detectives took Daniel’s picture and began showing it around, but Donna’s family claimed that they had never seen him in the victim’s company.

Thus, convinced of Daniel’s involvement in the crime, detectives traveled to New York, as Daniel was incarcerated behind bars in a New York prison for an unrelated murder, sexual abuse, and assault conviction. Once in New York, officers came across Daniel’s cellmate, who claimed that the suspect had mentioned something about killing a person back in 1981. Thus, with the evidence mounting against Daniel, he was formally charged with Donna’s murder.

Where Is Daniel Johnston Now?

When produced in court for Donna’s murder, Daniel pled not guilty and insisted on his innocence. However, the prosecutors argued otherwise, and the jury ultimately convicted Daniel of first-degree murder. As a result, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2018. Interestingly, apart from Donna’s murder and the unrelated conviction he was serving time for, in New York, Daniel’s criminal record showed that he was also responsible for assaulting two teenagers in Danbury, Connecticut, 15 days prior to Donna’s death. Thus, at present, he remains incarcerated at the Attica Correctional Facility and has been eligible for parole since 2021. However, if Daniel is granted parole in New York, he is supposed to be transported to Virginia in order to serve his life sentence.

