Don’t Forget The Lyrics! Renewed For Season 3 at Fox

Fox has renewed the game show ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics!’ for a third season. The casting for the installment is currently underway. The selected contestants of the season will try to remember the correct lyrics of songs to win the grand prize of $1 million.

A diverse lineup of contestants, which included a global supply manager, bartender, school teacher, Florida pastor, Hollywood tour guide, and more, showcased their musical prowess in the second season of the reality series. From beat-boxers to fitness trainers and rockers to singing waiters, the competition was a melting pot of talents vying for a life-changing fortune. As the third season approaches, viewers can anticipate a fresh mix of contestants from unique backgrounds, ready to take the stage and tackle the challenge of recalling lyrics for a shot at the million-dollar prize. Expect more memorable performances and suspenseful moments in the upcoming installment.

The show has been presented by Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash ever since it was revived in 2022. The actress is gearing up for the wide release of the biographical film ‘Origin,’ in which she plays author and journalist Isabel Wilkerson’s cousin Marion. The competition initially featured comedian and actor Wayne Brady as the host, bringing his humor and energy to the stage, when it premiered in 2007. Subsequently, the baton was passed to singer and actor Mark McGrath, who added his own flair to the series’ dynamic, after the same was moved to syndication and VH1. Nash, on the other hand, has succeeded in infusing her charm into the show, contributing to the show’s enduring appeal.

The production of ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics!’ takes place in North Hollywood, California. The filming of the upcoming season may begin in the first or second quarter of the next year. In addition to the game show, Fox’s slate for 2024 will also include ‘Beat Shazam,’ which was recently renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates as the series continues to progress and brings more musical moments to the screen.

Read More: The Bachelorette Renewed For Season 21 at ABC