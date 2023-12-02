The Bachelorette Renewed For Season 21 at ABC

ABC has renewed the reality series ‘The Bachelorette’ for a twenty-first season. The search for eligible single men who will be seeking to win love in the installment is already underway. Considering the production schedule for season 20, filming the twenty-first season may start in the second quarter of 2024 and last around two months. The premiere date of the season is yet to be announced.

The twentieth season of the show premiered on June 26, 2023, concluding its run on August 21, 2023. Charity Lawson, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, set out to choose her potential partner from twenty-five eligible bachelors from all across the country. Dotun Olubeko, an integrative medicine specialist from Fresno, California, and Joey Graziadei, a tennis pro from Koloa, Hawaii, became the two finalists.

Dotun and Joey met with Charity’s family members, who include her father David, mother Vickie, and sister Mia. Although they preferred Joey over Dotun, Vickie didn’t forget to remind her daughter that the decision was hers ultimately. Charity then chose Dotun over Joey. Dotun proposed to Charity, only for her to say yes. “The kid on my immigration card would not believe where I am today,” he said about getting engaged to Charity. “You made me feel alive. You made me believe in love again. You made me feel so valued and so seen. I see you as my husband. I see you as my future. I see it so clear and I don’t have any doubts. I love you so much,” Charity told Dotun.

Joey had an emotional goodbye with Charity. “I thought I was getting down on one knee. I thought it was happening. I was certain. I had zero doubt. I wanted to leave here with Charity. It’s all I wanted. want love. Bad… I just would ask the universe when…when is it gonna happen for me,” he said after the rejection. Joey is the lead of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28. Although the installment completed filming, the viewers may need to wait for the season finale to air to find out whether he found love.

Charity and Dotun are still together. In August 2023, Dotun revealed that they are planning to move in together. “We love to be around each other — it’s hard to be apart — so we want to make that happen ASAP. We can’t wait,” he told People. They are also planning to get married in 2025 or 2026. The couple may have a standard American wedding and a “traditional Nigerian affair” to pay respect to Dotun’s heritage. “I definitely am open to having two weddings. We’ll see what that looks like. But me and Dotun talk a lot about the Nigerian wedding and if ABC will film that one, so we’ll see!” Charity said in the same People interview.

