The episode titled ‘Cold Betrayal’ of A&E’s ‘The First 48’ chronicles the tragic demise of a 25-year-old doting father and family man named Don’Tel “Smoke” Sheeley in his Ohio home just days before Christmas. As the detectives dug deeper into the homicide, they linked it to a group of dangerous drug dealers, eventually leading them to the perpetrator/s responsible for the gruesome crime. The documentary provides a detailed account of the entire case and the investigation that ensued with the help of in-depth interviews with Don’Tel’s loved ones.

Don’Tel Sheeley Was Killed in the Presence of His Loved Ones

Born around 1987 to Kimmetta Sheeley and Wilbert Lewis, Don’Tel “Smoke” Sheeley Sr. reportedly got in trouble with law enforcement for getting involved in the drug trade. He was also incarcerated for a gun charge for about a year, during which he claimed that he worked toward a GED. Hoping to earn a college degree later, Don’Tel eventually landed a construction job in Parma, Ohio. By 2010, he became a doting father to his son, Don’Tel Sheeley Jr. In 2011, he reportedly featured in a Plain Dealer story as one of the original Barbara Byrd Bennett Scholars, promising scholarships to Baldwin-Wallace College if the students completed high school.

Don’Tel also shared a close bond with his mother, Kimmetta Sheeley, and his sister, Shetisha Sheeley. In 2012, when his mother was diagnosed with cancer, he was devastated. On December 22, 2012, a few days after his mother returned from the hospital, 25-year-old Don’Tel unexpectedly passed away in his Cleveland, Ohio, home on East 99th Street, near St. Clair Avenue, in front of his family, on what seemed to be a regular, peaceful evening. As the Cleveland Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived at the scene, they determined that Don’Tel had been shot three times in the head, chest, and neck, and was declared dead on the scene by EMS. It was also revealed that the bullets came from a .40 caliber handgun.

Don’Tel Sheeley’s Perpetrators Intended to Steal Him of Marijuana

The authorities spoke with Don’Tel Sheeley’s family, who were present in the house when he was shot to death. The witnesses said that two armed assailants broke into the home to rob him of marijuana he allegedly sold and killed him before fleeing the scene without taking anything from the house. A few days later, Kimmetta and another witness recognized a man named Jermeal White as one of the two assailants. Moreover, a man named Richard Harris was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, after which he told the police that the murder weapon was with Darrell Davis.

Initially an informant, Richard turned into a suspect when the detectives learned that he had sold the handgun to Darrell, allegedly accompanied by Jermeal. As per Richard’s account, he, alongside Jermeal and Lateef Taylor, planned to rob Don’Tel of marijuana. It is alleged that Lateef, who was a friend of the Sheeley family, went inside the residence to purchase marijuana from Don’Tel. After assessing the situation inside, Lateef allegedly told his two accomplices that Don’Tel had a firearm with him. According to Richard, he and Jermeal barged into the house through the side door.

While Richard held multiple residents at gunpoint, Jermeal went into the room where Don’Tel was with another occupant. Richard claimed that he was in the kitchen when Jermeal fired multiple rounds at the 25-year-old man. After the shooting, the two fled the house and reunited with Lateef. Richard said Jermeal alleged that Don’Tel reached for a gun and that’s why he shot him. On January 16, 2014, the three suspects — Jermeal White, Lateef Taylor, and Richard Harris — were officially indicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and kidnapping.

Where Are Jermeal White, Richard Harris, and Lateef Taylor Now?

In exchange for a lesser sentence, Richard Harris reportedly agreed to testify against Jermeal White at his trial. Thus, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years. Reportedly, Lateef Taylor also agreed to testify against Jermeal. However, before his trial, Jermeal filed a motion questioning Lateef’s competency to testify against him. On May 8, 2014, his murder trial began, and Lateef was determined competent to testify. The prosecution brought several witnesses to the stand, all of whom testified that the defendant was inside Don’Tel’s house on the fateful evening.

They also presented other pieces of evidence, such as his cell phone records that indicated he was in the area when the shooting took place. In the end, on May 20, 2014, Jermeal was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and kidnapping. About a week later, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years. A couple of years later, Jermeal filed a petition to get his conviction overturned, arguing that there wasn’t enough evidence against him, the trial court violated Ohio Rule of Evidence 612 by allowing the witnesses to use cell phone records, and his rights were violated when the authorities seized his mail without a warrant.

However, his appeals were denied, and his conviction was upheld. As of today, 34-year-old Jermeal is serving his sentence at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Scioto County, Ohio, with his parole eligibility date scheduled for February 2041. As for Richard Harris, the 32-year-old convict is incarcerated at NorthEast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown, Ohio, with his Parole Eligibility Date scheduled for December 2031.

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